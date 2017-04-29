Match ends, Rangers 1, Celtic 5.
Rangers 1-5 Celtic
Celtic claimed their biggest ever win over Rangers at Ibrox in the final Old Firm derby of the season.
Scott Sinclair netted an early penalty after Myles Beerman needlessly fouled Patrick Roberts and Leigh Griffiths struck a spectacular second.
Callum McGregor rolled home to extend the advantage after the interval.
Dedryck Boyata headed in Griffiths' swirling free-kick before Kenny Miller replied for Rangers and Mikael Lustig curled in the visitors' fifth.
Brendan Rodgers' side remain unbeaten domestically this season, having also beaten Rangers in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final to set up a final date with Aberdeen and the chance to clinch Celtic's first domestic treble since 2001.
Rangers - third in the league after a second 5-1 loss to Celtic this season - remain nine points behind Aberdeen, who face St Johnstone later.
Whatever Rangers' plan was, it dissipated in double quick time. It took Celtic only a single minute to cut through the home defence, McGregor being put in on goal.
Had McGregor looked outside him and rolled a pass to Griffiths then the striker would have had a tap in. Instead, he took it on himself and was denied by a brilliant last-ditch block by Clint Hill.
It was a mighty let-off for Rangers, but it was just a reprieve on what was a thunderously sobering day for them.
The opening goal came after Beerman made a bad decision when diving in on Roberts while the winger was making his way out of the penalty box.
It was an error that was punished by Sinclair, the winger sending Wes Foderingham the wrong way from the penalty spot.
Celtic did not let up. Their movement had Rangers bewildered and their work-rate ensured that, whenever Rangers got the ball, they were relieved of it very quickly.
The second came when Emerson Hyndman was robbed of possession by Stuart Armstrong, who played it out to Griffiths.
The striker's shot from the left side of the penalty area was a venomous hit that flew over Foderingham's head.
Celtic were enjoying a mountain of possession and all the chances and should have racked up more goals before the break.
Griffiths' curling shot came slapping back off the crossbar. When the loose ball fell to Sinclair, he knocked it wide when he really ought to have put it away.
Sinclair had a second great chance soon after. Again, Griffiths was the creator, spinning in a ball from the left to an unmarked Sinclair at the back post. Sinclair contrived to put it wide.
Rangers' defending was appalling and the half-time introduction of Andy Halliday for Joe Dodoo did nothing to change that.
Celtic were on a different plain. Roberts went close to adding a third a minute into the new half, but McGregor did precisely that six minutes later.
Rangers, completely spooked by Celtic's runners, stood off McGregor and he fired through James Tavernier's legs for number three.
The fourth duly arrived from Griffiths' fierce free-kick on the right-hand side. Rangers had enough men in the box, but Boyata was free in the six-yard area and easily nodded past Foderingham.
Miller placed home following a one-two with substitute Joe Garner, but Celtic would get the day's final goal.
The history-defining fifth came when right-back Lustig skipped away from Danny Wilson and swerved a gorgeous finish past Foderingham.
Five did not flatter Celtic. Six or seven would have been a fairer reflection of their dominance, but the result was enough to register their biggest away league win against Rangers since a 4-0 victory in 1897.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 6Wilson
- 3Hill
- 61Beerman
- 11WindassBooked at 27mins
- 23Holt
- 9Miller
- 20HyndmanSubstituted forGarnerat 57'minutes
- 33Waghorn
- 14DodooSubstituted forHallidayat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 7Garner
- 10McKay
- 15Forrester
- 16Halliday
- 25Alnwick
- 27Bates
- 29O'Halloran
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23LustigBooked at 88mins
- 5Simunovic
- 20BoyataBooked at 68mins
- 63Tierney
- 8BrownSubstituted forKouassiat 90'minutes
- 14ArmstrongSubstituted forRogicat 77'minutes
- 27RobertsSubstituted forForrestat 72'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 11Sinclair
- 9Griffiths
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 12Gamboa
- 18Rogic
- 24de Vries
- 28Sviatchenko
- 49Forrest
- 88Kouassi
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 49,822
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Celtic 5.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Eboue Kouassi replaces Scott Brown.
Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Booking
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Celtic 5. Mikael Lustig (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Kenny Miller (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Celtic).
Foul by Kenny Miller (Rangers).
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Celtic 4. Kenny Miller (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Garner.
Foul by Joe Garner (Rangers).
(Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Patrick Roberts.
Andy Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Booking
Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Joe Garner (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dedryck Boyata (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 0, Celtic 4. Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths with a cross.
Foul by Myles Beerman (Rangers).
Patrick Roberts (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.