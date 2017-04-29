Southampton 0-0 Hull City

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton 0-0 Hull: Marco Silva says point 'very important'

Hull City boss Marco Silva said Eldin Jakupovic's stoppage-time penalty save secured a "really important point" at Southampton as his side edged closer to Premier League survival and relegated bottom club Sunderland.

The Tigers had to better Sunderland's result to see off one of their relegation rivals, but looked to also be heading for defeat when Alfred N'Diaye was penalised for felling Maya Yoshida in the area on 90 minutes.

However, Dusan Tadic's low shot was superbly saved by Jakupovic as Hull moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

"We deserved the point," said Silva. "Of course, I want more - but it helped us to change our away form."

The draw brought Hull only their second point in eight away games since Silva was appointed in January - the first since a goalless draw at Manchester United in February.

"We have analysed the games and changed some things - our balance, organisation and focus is very important. We achieved all these things," Silva told BBC Sport.

"We knew before it would be really difficult for us but we had a very good performance, the first half was really very good - we controlled the game."

Though Hull were on top for long periods, the late drama provided an unexpected finish to an otherwise uninspiring game.

Kamil Grosicki went closest for the visitors as he hit the post with a free-kick on six minutes, while Oumar Niasse missed two late chances.

But Hull's real strength lay in their defence, with Harry Maguire making several crucial blocks.

The Tigers have won 19 of their 21 points under Silva at home, and host relegated Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium next weekend.

"It is one more final for us," said Silva. "We play always with risk and big pressure - for me it is normal and I want to players to get used to it and enjoy it.

"We respect Sunderland and we need to work hard to win the game."

Hull resolute on the road at last

Until N'Diaye's ill-advised tussle with Yoshida resulted in the spot-kick, Hull were excellent in defence, rarely making an error.

The defensive organisation Silva has brought to his side has been more evident at home, but a team that had leaked 41 away goals prior to this game finally showed nous on the road too.

Their gritty display was epitomised by a towering performance from captain Maguire, who made excellent tackles on Sofiane Boufal and Tadic to help limit Southampton to just two shots on target.

Hull only had one shot on target themselves, and away goals remain an issue for a side who have scored only nine all season - fewer than any other Premier League side.

Niasse should have scored the 10th but missed two good chances either side of Jakupovic's penalty save - blasting high over the bar when unmarked before producing a tame effort from Grosicki's corner that was easily blocked on the line by Cedric Soares.

A winner would have taken Hull five points clear, but a point increases the pressure on 18th-placed Swansea before their trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Man of the match - Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City)

Hull captain Harry Maguire was magnificent but in making a last-minute penalty save that could be decisive in the battle for Premier League survival, Tigers keeper Eldin Jakuppovic has to be man of the match

Sick of home Saints

There was a smattering of boos directed at the departing Saints players at half-time as the home crowd aired their frustration at a side that once again lacked creativity in front of goal.

Jakupovic's save means Southampton have gone goalless in three of their past four home games, having scored just 17 times at St Mary's all season, with only relegated Sunderland (16) and all-but-doomed Middlesbrough (14) scoring fewer.

Manolo Gabbiadini was kept quiet by compatriot Andrea Ranocchia, while record signing Boufal again struggled as both were withdrawn in a double change for Josh Sims and Shane Long.

That injection of youth and pace failed to inspire Southampton, as they resorted to firing efforts high and wide of the Hull goal.

Ninth-placed Saints, however, can again secure a top-half finish despite the sale of key players and the long-standing injury to standout centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

But, with three of their five remaining games coming at home - including the visits of top-four chasing Manchester United and Arsenal, Puel needs to find a quick remedy to prevent them sliding down the table.

'We were poor' - Puel

Southampton boss Claude Puel: "We could've won this game but we could've lost it also with their last corner.

"I don't know if we deserved to win because there wasn't enough from us - it was poor play and we have to accept this, we have to do better.

"It was not enough against an organised, strong defensive unit - the quality was not enough and I agree with the fans [that showed their disappointment]."

Hull break unwanted penalty record - match stats

Hull picked up only their second point on the road under Marco Silva in the top flight this season (eight away games played).

Southampton have had only two victories in their past eight Premier League home games (D2 L4).

No team has failed to score in as many away games as Hull in the Premier League this season (10, same as Middlesbrough and Sunderland).

Jakupovic registered his second penalty save of the season in the Premier League, no other keeper has more.

The Tigers have conceded a league-high 12 penalties this season, with 10 of them successfully converted by their opponents.

Indeed, those 12 penalties are the most conceded by any team in a single Premier League campaign.

What's next?

Southampton travel to Liverpool on Sunday, 7 May, with kick-off at 13:30 BST. Hull City host relegated Sunderland a day earlier at 15:00 BST.