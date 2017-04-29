Aldershot Town 2-0 Braintree Town

Aldershot booked their place in the National League play-offs with a victory that also condemned Braintree to relegation.

With both sides fighting for their lives, the first half was a tense affair with few chances, but Aldershot seized control with two goals in four minutes after the break.

Will Evans broke the deadlock with a bullet header from Nick Arnold's corner after 55 minutes, before Bernard Mensah made it four goals in as many games soon after to put the result beyond doubt.

Aldershot finish the season in fifth place and will face Tranmere in the play-offs, while Braintree go down in 22nd place having needed to win and hope other results went their way on the final day.

