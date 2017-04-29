National League
Aldershot Town 2-0 Braintree Town

Aldershot booked their place in the National League play-offs with a victory that also condemned Braintree to relegation.

With both sides fighting for their lives, the first half was a tense affair with few chances, but Aldershot seized control with two goals in four minutes after the break.

Will Evans broke the deadlock with a bullet header from Nick Arnold's corner after 55 minutes, before Bernard Mensah made it four goals in as many games soon after to put the result beyond doubt.

Aldershot finish the season in fifth place and will face Tranmere in the play-offs, while Braintree go down in 22nd place having needed to win and hope other results went their way on the final day.

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 22Reynolds
  • 12Alexander
  • 15Oyeleke
  • 2ArnoldBooked at 23mins
  • 19KanuSubstituted forGallagherat 60'minutes
  • 5Evans
  • 20BenyuSubstituted forMcClureat 66'minutes
  • 11MensahSubstituted forStrakerat 64'minutes
  • 9Rendell
  • 7Fenelon

  • 3Straker
  • 10McClure
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Kellerman
  • 25Smith

Braintree

  • 33McNamara
  • 29Parry
  • 3Okimo
  • 4LeeSubstituted forBarnardat 64'minutes
  • 6Ashton
  • 8IsaacBooked at 62mins
  • 27ClohessySubstituted forBraham-Barrettat 64'minutes
  • 17Hall-Johnson
  • 7MidsonBooked at 22mins
  • 23Cheek
  • 36FarrellSubstituted forCorneat 60'minutes

  • 9Barnard
  • 11Braham-Barrett
  • 12Maybanks
  • 18Goodman
  • 20Corne
Referee:
Antony Coggins

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City46309783404399
2Tranmere46298979394095
3Forest Green4625111088563286
4Dag & Red462661479532684
5Aldershot4623131066372982
6Dover462471585632279
7Barrow4620151172531975
8Gateshead4619131472512170
9Macclesfield46208186457768
10Bromley46188205966-762
11Boreham Wood461513184948158
12Sutton United461513186163-258
13Wrexham461513184761-1458
14Maidstone United461610205975-1658
15Eastleigh461415175663-757
16Solihull Moors461510216275-1355
17Torquay461411215461-753
18Woking461411216680-1453
19Chester461410226371-852
20Guiseley461312215067-1751
21York461117185570-1550
22Braintree46139245176-2548
23Southport46109275297-4539
24North Ferriby United46123313282-5039
View full National League table

