Aldershot Town 2-0 Braintree Town
Aldershot booked their place in the National League play-offs with a victory that also condemned Braintree to relegation.
With both sides fighting for their lives, the first half was a tense affair with few chances, but Aldershot seized control with two goals in four minutes after the break.
Will Evans broke the deadlock with a bullet header from Nick Arnold's corner after 55 minutes, before Bernard Mensah made it four goals in as many games soon after to put the result beyond doubt.
Aldershot finish the season in fifth place and will face Tranmere in the play-offs, while Braintree go down in 22nd place having needed to win and hope other results went their way on the final day.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 22Reynolds
- 12Alexander
- 15Oyeleke
- 2ArnoldBooked at 23mins
- 19KanuSubstituted forGallagherat 60'minutes
- 5Evans
- 20BenyuSubstituted forMcClureat 66'minutes
- 11MensahSubstituted forStrakerat 64'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 7Fenelon
Substitutes
- 3Straker
- 10McClure
- 16Gallagher
- 17Kellerman
- 25Smith
Braintree
- 33McNamara
- 29Parry
- 3Okimo
- 4LeeSubstituted forBarnardat 64'minutes
- 6Ashton
- 8IsaacBooked at 62mins
- 27ClohessySubstituted forBraham-Barrettat 64'minutes
- 17Hall-Johnson
- 7MidsonBooked at 22mins
- 23Cheek
- 36FarrellSubstituted forCorneat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Barnard
- 11Braham-Barrett
- 12Maybanks
- 18Goodman
- 20Corne
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Kundai Benyu.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Anthony Straker replaces Bernard Mensah.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Craig Braham-Barrett replaces Sean Clohessy.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Lee Barnard replaces Harry Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Idris Kanu.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Sam Corne replaces Kyron Farrell.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Braintree Town 0. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Braintree Town 0. Will Evans (Aldershot Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Braintree Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Braintree Town 0.
Booking
Nick Arnold (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jack Midson (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.