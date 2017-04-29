Southport 1-1 Lincoln City

Match ends, Southport 1, Lincoln City 1.
National League champions Lincoln City missed out on 100 points after relegated Southport scored a late equaliser to secure a draw.
Matt Rhead cleared the bar from 25 yards before the Imps broke through in the 32nd minute when Jack Muldoon shook off the attentions of Neil Ashton and squared the ball for Lee Angol to sweep home.
Muldoon was at the heart of the action again towards the end of the first half as first he delivered a cross which was headed against the crossbar by Rhead and a minute later his drive was pushed behind for a corner.
Lincoln made a triple substitution with 20 minutes to go and had to play the last five minutes with 10 men after match-winner Angol limped off with an injury.
And the champions paid the price, and were left on 99 points, as Ashton equalised with a free-kick from out wide which curled over Ross Etheridge into the top corner two minutes from time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Southport
- 15Cheetham
- 26HigginsBooked at 37mins
- 23McKeown
- 10Hynes
- 6Murray
- 24Cundy
- 3Ashton
- 14McKenna
- 19WeeksSubstituted forGrimshawat 90'minutes
- 29MyersBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBrodieat 87'minutes
- 7AllenSubstituted forAlmondat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Coly
- 16Monteiro
- 25Almond
- 27Brodie
- 30Grimshaw
Lincoln City
- 39Etheridge
- 12Long
- 5WaterfallBooked at 87mins
- 34KnottSubstituted forWoodyardat 69'minutes
- 8PowerSubstituted forWhitehouseat 69'minutes
- 6HoweBooked at 68mins
- 11Hawkridge
- 36GinnellySubstituted forArnoldat 69'minutes
- 7Muldoon
- 9Rhead
- 31Angol
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 16Simmons
- 27McCombe
- 28Arnold
- 30Woodyard
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 3,462
