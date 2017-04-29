National League
SouthportSouthport1Lincoln CityLincoln City1

Southport 1-1 Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section Football

National League champions Lincoln City missed out on 100 points after relegated Southport scored a late equaliser to secure a draw.

Matt Rhead cleared the bar from 25 yards before the Imps broke through in the 32nd minute when Jack Muldoon shook off the attentions of Neil Ashton and squared the ball for Lee Angol to sweep home.

Muldoon was at the heart of the action again towards the end of the first half as first he delivered a cross which was headed against the crossbar by Rhead and a minute later his drive was pushed behind for a corner.

Lincoln made a triple substitution with 20 minutes to go and had to play the last five minutes with 10 men after match-winner Angol limped off with an injury.

And the champions paid the price, and were left on 99 points, as Ashton equalised with a free-kick from out wide which curled over Ross Etheridge into the top corner two minutes from time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Southport

  • 15Cheetham
  • 26HigginsBooked at 37mins
  • 23McKeown
  • 10Hynes
  • 6Murray
  • 24Cundy
  • 3Ashton
  • 14McKenna
  • 19WeeksSubstituted forGrimshawat 90'minutes
  • 29MyersBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBrodieat 87'minutes
  • 7AllenSubstituted forAlmondat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Coly
  • 16Monteiro
  • 25Almond
  • 27Brodie
  • 30Grimshaw

Lincoln City

  • 39Etheridge
  • 12Long
  • 5WaterfallBooked at 87mins
  • 34KnottSubstituted forWoodyardat 69'minutes
  • 8PowerSubstituted forWhitehouseat 69'minutes
  • 6HoweBooked at 68mins
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 36GinnellySubstituted forArnoldat 69'minutes
  • 7Muldoon
  • 9Rhead
  • 31Angol

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehouse
  • 16Simmons
  • 27McCombe
  • 28Arnold
  • 30Woodyard
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
3,462

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southport 1, Lincoln City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southport 1, Lincoln City 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southport. Tom Grimshaw replaces Declan Weeks.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Southport 1, Lincoln City 1. Neil Ashton (Southport).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Southport. Richard Brodie replaces Spencer Myers.

  6. Booking

    Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Elliot Whitehouse replaces Alan Power.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Alex Woodyard replaces Billy Knott.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Nathan Arnold replaces Josh Ginnelly.

  10. Booking

    Callum Howe (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Southport. Louis Almond replaces Jamie Allen.

  12. Booking

    Spencer Myers (Southport) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Southport 0, Lincoln City 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Southport 0, Lincoln City 1.

  15. Booking

    Ryan Higgins (Southport) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Southport 0, Lincoln City 1. Lee Angol (Lincoln City).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City46309783404399
2Tranmere46298979394095
3Forest Green4625111088563286
4Dag & Red462661479532684
5Aldershot4623131066372982
6Dover462471585632279
7Barrow4620151172531975
8Gateshead4619131472512170
9Macclesfield46208186457768
10Bromley46188205966-762
11Boreham Wood461513184948158
12Sutton United461513186163-258
13Wrexham461513184761-1458
14Maidstone United461610205975-1658
15Eastleigh461415175663-757
16Solihull Moors461510216275-1355
17Torquay461411215461-753
18Woking461411216680-1453
19Chester461410226371-852
20Guiseley461312215067-1751
21York461117185570-1550
22Braintree46139245176-2548
23Southport46109275297-4539
24North Ferriby United46123313282-5039
View full National League table

Top Stories