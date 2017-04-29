Macclesfield Town 0-0 Sutton United

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Sutton United 0.
Macclesfield and Sutton were content to play out a goalless draw at Moss Rose and later contemplate the merits of finishing comfortably in mid-table.
With the two sides having nothing but pride to fight for, the first half regressed into a fairly tame end-of-season encounter with few chances.
Luke Summerfield fired over for the hosts, while Craig Eastmond shot just wide of the Macclesfield post.
After the interval, substitute Jack Jebb was disappointed not to find the net for Sutton when one-on-one with Scott Flinders, hitting wide.
For Macc, James Thorne curled a shot onto the crossbar as the two sides continued to shadow-box until the whistle blew on the campaign.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 22Flinders
- 2Halls
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 9Holroyd
- 5Pilkington
- 4Byrne
- 8Whitehead
- 15NorburnSubstituted forBrowneat 57'minutes
- 29Dudley
- 30SummerfieldSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
- 33ThorneSubstituted forHancoxat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCombe
- 7Browne
- 13Ross
- 14James
- 16Hancox
Sutton United
- 26Puddy
- 4Beckwith
- 5John
- 15EastmondBooked at 77mins
- 12MaySubstituted forGomisat 64'minutes
- 6Collins
- 14DundasSubstituted forGueyeat 67'minutes
- 16BaileyBooked at 17mins
- 19MonakanaSubstituted forJebbat 48'minutes
- 30Coombes
- 31Cadogan
Substitutes
- 1Worner
- 8Gomis
- 11Gueye
- 18Jebb
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 1,660
