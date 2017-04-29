Macclesfield Town 0-0 Sutton United

Macclesfield and Sutton were content to play out a goalless draw at Moss Rose and later contemplate the merits of finishing comfortably in mid-table.

With the two sides having nothing but pride to fight for, the first half regressed into a fairly tame end-of-season encounter with few chances.

Luke Summerfield fired over for the hosts, while Craig Eastmond shot just wide of the Macclesfield post.

After the interval, substitute Jack Jebb was disappointed not to find the net for Sutton when one-on-one with Scott Flinders, hitting wide.

For Macc, James Thorne curled a shot onto the crossbar as the two sides continued to shadow-box until the whistle blew on the campaign.

Match report supplied by Press Association.