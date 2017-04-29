National League
Macclesfield0Sutton United0

Macclesfield Town 0-0 Sutton United

Macclesfield and Sutton were content to play out a goalless draw at Moss Rose and later contemplate the merits of finishing comfortably in mid-table.

With the two sides having nothing but pride to fight for, the first half regressed into a fairly tame end-of-season encounter with few chances.

Luke Summerfield fired over for the hosts, while Craig Eastmond shot just wide of the Macclesfield post.

After the interval, substitute Jack Jebb was disappointed not to find the net for Sutton when one-on-one with Scott Flinders, hitting wide.

For Macc, James Thorne curled a shot onto the crossbar as the two sides continued to shadow-box until the whistle blew on the campaign.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 22Flinders
  • 2Halls
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 9Holroyd
  • 5Pilkington
  • 4Byrne
  • 8Whitehead
  • 15NorburnSubstituted forBrowneat 57'minutes
  • 29Dudley
  • 30SummerfieldSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
  • 33ThorneSubstituted forHancoxat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McCombe
  • 7Browne
  • 13Ross
  • 14James
  • 16Hancox

Sutton United

  • 26Puddy
  • 4Beckwith
  • 5John
  • 15EastmondBooked at 77mins
  • 12MaySubstituted forGomisat 64'minutes
  • 6Collins
  • 14DundasSubstituted forGueyeat 67'minutes
  • 16BaileyBooked at 17mins
  • 19MonakanaSubstituted forJebbat 48'minutes
  • 30Coombes
  • 31Cadogan

Substitutes

  • 1Worner
  • 8Gomis
  • 11Gueye
  • 18Jebb
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
1,660

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Sutton United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Sutton United 0.

Booking

Craig Eastmond (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Mitch Hancox replaces James Thorne.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Pape Gueye replaces Craig Dundas.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Gomis replaces Adam May.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Rhys Browne replaces Ollie Norburn.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Jack Jebb replaces Jeffrey Monakana.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Kingsley James replaces Luke Summerfield.

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 0, Sutton United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Sutton United 0.

Booking

Nicky Bailey (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City46309783404399
2Tranmere46298979394095
3Forest Green4625111088563286
4Dag & Red462661479532684
5Aldershot4623131066372982
6Dover462471585632279
7Barrow4620151172531975
8Gateshead4619131472512170
9Macclesfield46208186457768
10Bromley46188205966-762
11Boreham Wood461513184948158
12Sutton United461513186163-258
13Wrexham461513184761-1458
14Maidstone United461610205975-1658
15Eastleigh461415175663-757
16Solihull Moors461510216275-1355
17Torquay461411215461-753
18Woking461411216680-1453
19Chester461410226371-852
20Guiseley461312215067-1751
21York461117185570-1550
22Braintree46139245176-2548
23Southport46109275297-4539
24North Ferriby United46123313282-5039
View full National League table

Top Stories