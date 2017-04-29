St Mirren 5-0 Raith Rovers

Stevie Mallan (left) inspired St Mirren to a thunderous win over Raith Rovers

St Mirren took a huge step towards Scottish Championship survival by thumping fellow strugglers Raith.

Stevie Mallan starred for the hosts, opening the scoring from close range before netting a second with a deflected 20-yard free kick.

Rory Loy diverted Gary MacKenzie's header for the Buddies' third.

Mallan capped a wonderful personal and team performance by curling into the top-right corner from 25 yards, then teed up Lewis Morgan for a fifth.

The emphatic victory means St Mirren leap-frog the Rovers in the league and might even end Saturday as high as seventh depending on Dumbarton's result at Dundee United in the evening kick-off.

Saints have now scored 20 goals in their last six games and Mallan turned in the first from eight yards after Kyle Magennis and Cammy Smith combined to capitalise on a poor defensive header from Raith's Jean-Yves Mvoto.

The second goal also originated from the right boot of Mallan, but his 20 yard free-kick nicked Declan McManus and wrong-footed Rovers goalkeeper Pavol Penksa.

Raith offered very little and things got worse for the Kirkcaldy men soon after half-time.

Mallan's corner was headed goal-wards by MacKenzie and Loy innovatively nodded it into the bottom corner of the net from close range.

Any contest was over at that point, but St Mirren strived to boost their goal difference even more before next Saturday's final-day visit to champions Hibernian.

Mallan did just that in absolutely spectacular fashion. Working hard to win back possession, the 21-year-old played one-twos with Morgan and Loy before curling a brilliant shot into the top-right corner which left his team-mates with hands on heads in amazement. It was his 11th goal of the season.

After that there was still time for Mallan to find Morgan, who netted his 10th of the season with a low left-foot drive from an angle that was too powerful for Penksa to keep out.

Post-match reaction

St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "The performance is indicative of how we've been for a few months - we're capable of producing results like that.

"But when you put it in the context of the pressure that was on this game today, then it's a terrific performance from the players.

"We've given Stevie Mallan the hat-trick. His contribution in this half of the season has been outstanding and he deserves every plaudit he gets.

"Goal difference has become an important factor for us and might benefit us. We still have to go to Easter Road and try and get something from the game."

Raith Rovers manager John Hughes: "The bottom line is that they were a little bit scared to get on it and pass it.

"The game is hard enough without you thinking you're something that you're not. Everything you get you have to go and graft for.

"If you've got good hard-working values, what comes out of it is a good will to win, but we were second best today."