League Two
Notts County1Blackpool0

Notts County 1-0 Blackpool

Blackpool lost ground in their hunt for a League Two play-off place as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Centre-half Richard Duffy's fourth goal of the season was all that separated the two sides, heading into an unguarded net after Blackpool goalkeeper Sam Slocombe had brilliantly kept out Jorge Grant's free-kick.

A win for the Tangerines would have all-but secured a play-off place, but their fate will now be decided on the final day of the season when they host already-relegated Leyton Orient.

County stopper Adam Collin had already palmed away Neil Danns' cross that was sneaking in and also held a late Brad Potts header as Blackpool searched for an equaliser.

But it was the Magpies who had the better chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Veteran striker Jon Stead brought a good save from Slocombe before the break and an even better one from 20 yards after the interval after a brilliant solo run.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 23Clackstone
  • 5Duffy
  • 6Hollis
  • 3Dickinson
  • 10YeatesSubstituted forCampbellat 74'minutes
  • 18Hewitt
  • 12MilsomBooked at 74mins
  • 17GrantSubstituted forForteat 88'minutes
  • 9Ameobi
  • 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Smith
  • 11Forte
  • 14Campbell
  • 15Thompson
  • 24Campbell
  • 35Searson
  • 47Howes

Blackpool

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Mellor
  • 15Aldred
  • 5Robertson
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 71'minutes
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 35DannsSubstituted forFloresat 78'minutes
  • 28Payne
  • 23Daniel
  • 8Potts
  • 9CullenSubstituted forVassellat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Aimson
  • 7Vassell
  • 12Flores
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 27Lyness
  • 29Odelusi
  • 37Black
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
7,108

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 1, Blackpool 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Blackpool 0.

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bright Samuel (Blackpool).

(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.

Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordan Flores (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Jorge Grant.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Jack Payne (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).

Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.

Attempt missed. Jordan Flores (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jordan Flores replaces Neil Danns.

Hand ball by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Adam Campbell replaces Mark Yeates.

Booking

Robert Milsom (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Andy Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kyle Vassell replaces Mark Cullen.

Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).

Andy Taylor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Robert Milsom (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad Potts (Blackpool).

Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).

Tom Aldred (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Robert Milsom (Notts County).

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth452681170452586
2Doncaster4525101084533185
3Portsmouth452591173393484
4Luton451917967422574
5Exeter452181673532071
6Carlisle451717116666068
7Blackpool4517161266452167
8Stevenage45207186760767
9Cambridge45199175849966
10Colchester451812156557866
11Wycombe451812155753466
12Mansfield451714145248465
13Accrington451614155656062
14Grimsby451710185862-461
15Barnet451415165660-457
16Notts County45168215374-2156
17Crewe451313195466-1252
18Morecambe451410215270-1852
19Yeovil451117174962-1350
20Cheltenham451214194863-1550
21Crawley451311215169-1850
22Newport451112224972-2345
23Hartlepool451013225274-2243
24Leyton Orient45106294684-3836
View full League Two table

