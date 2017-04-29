Notts County 1-0 Blackpool

Blackpool lost ground in their hunt for a League Two play-off place as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Centre-half Richard Duffy's fourth goal of the season was all that separated the two sides, heading into an unguarded net after Blackpool goalkeeper Sam Slocombe had brilliantly kept out Jorge Grant's free-kick.

A win for the Tangerines would have all-but secured a play-off place, but their fate will now be decided on the final day of the season when they host already-relegated Leyton Orient.

County stopper Adam Collin had already palmed away Neil Danns' cross that was sneaking in and also held a late Brad Potts header as Blackpool searched for an equaliser.

But it was the Magpies who had the better chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Veteran striker Jon Stead brought a good save from Slocombe before the break and an even better one from 20 yards after the interval after a brilliant solo run.

