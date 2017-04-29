Match ends, Notts County 1, Blackpool 0.
Notts County 1-0 Blackpool
Blackpool lost ground in their hunt for a League Two play-off place as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Notts County at Meadow Lane.
Centre-half Richard Duffy's fourth goal of the season was all that separated the two sides, heading into an unguarded net after Blackpool goalkeeper Sam Slocombe had brilliantly kept out Jorge Grant's free-kick.
A win for the Tangerines would have all-but secured a play-off place, but their fate will now be decided on the final day of the season when they host already-relegated Leyton Orient.
County stopper Adam Collin had already palmed away Neil Danns' cross that was sneaking in and also held a late Brad Potts header as Blackpool searched for an equaliser.
But it was the Magpies who had the better chances throughout the 90 minutes.
Veteran striker Jon Stead brought a good save from Slocombe before the break and an even better one from 20 yards after the interval after a brilliant solo run.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 23Clackstone
- 5Duffy
- 6Hollis
- 3Dickinson
- 10YeatesSubstituted forCampbellat 74'minutes
- 18Hewitt
- 12MilsomBooked at 74mins
- 17GrantSubstituted forForteat 88'minutes
- 9Ameobi
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Smith
- 11Forte
- 14Campbell
- 15Thompson
- 24Campbell
- 35Searson
- 47Howes
Blackpool
- 1Slocombe
- 2Mellor
- 15Aldred
- 5Robertson
- 3TaylorSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 71'minutes
- 30Delfouneso
- 35DannsSubstituted forFloresat 78'minutes
- 28Payne
- 23Daniel
- 8Potts
- 9CullenSubstituted forVassellat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aimson
- 7Vassell
- 12Flores
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 27Lyness
- 29Odelusi
- 37Black
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 7,108
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Blackpool 0.
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bright Samuel (Blackpool).
(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan Flores (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Jorge Grant.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Jack Payne (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Elliott Hewitt (Notts County).
Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Attempt missed. Jordan Flores (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jordan Flores replaces Neil Danns.
Hand ball by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Adam Campbell replaces Mark Yeates.
Booking
Robert Milsom (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Andy Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kyle Vassell replaces Mark Cullen.
Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).
Andy Taylor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Robert Milsom (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad Potts (Blackpool).
Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).
Tom Aldred (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Robert Milsom (Notts County).
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).