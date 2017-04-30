League One
Scunthorpe3Coventry1

Scunthorpe United 3-1 Coventry City

Scunthorpe scored two goals in the final six minutes to complete a come-from-behind victory over Coventry which saw them finish third in League One.

The already-relegated Sky Blues struck first via Vladimir Gadzhev nine minutes before the break, but three second-half strikes saw the home side run out convincing winners.

The Iron had started the match the brighter of the two teams - with visiting goalkeeper Lee Burge denying Kevin van Veen and Paddy Madden - before Gadzhev's shot deflected off a home defender to put them in front.

Scunthorpe equalised via Van Veen's stunning, 20-yard curler seven minutes after the restart and, after Joe Anyon had produced a smart save to thwart George Roberts, they went on to take command.

Neil Bishop rifled in from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute and substitute Hakeeb Adelakun compounded Coventry's misery as the contest neared stoppage time.

Scunthorpe will face Millwall in the play-off semi-finals.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

  • 13Anyon
  • 33ClarkeSubstituted forSuttonat 82'minutes
  • 6Mirfin
  • 5Wallace
  • 22TownsendBooked at 88mins
  • 19Holmes
  • 17Mantom
  • 12Bishop
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forAdelakunat 76'minutes
  • 10van VeenSubstituted forDaviesat 76'minutes
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 8Dawson
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Adelakun
  • 24Toney
  • 28Davies
  • 31Sutton
  • 35Watson

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Willis
  • 4Turnbull
  • 30Kelly-Evans
  • 41CamwellBooked at 35mins
  • 8Lameiras
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 13Gadzhev
  • 10JonesSubstituted forThomasat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 20Tudgay
  • 27ThomasSubstituted forFoliviat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Reid
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Folivi
  • 23Charles-Cook
  • 28Kelly-Evans
  • 36Shipley
  • 42Thompson
Referee:
Richard Clark

Match Stats

Home TeamScunthorpeAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Scunthorpe United 3, Coventry City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 3, Coventry City 1.

Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Craig Davies (Scunthorpe United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 3, Coventry City 1. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Murray Wallace.

Booking

Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Michael Folivi replaces George Thomas.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Coventry City 1. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.

Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Levi Sutton replaces Jordan Clarke.

Attempt missed. Craig Davies (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Josh Morris.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Craig Davies replaces Kevin van Veen.

Attempt missed. Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joe Anyon.

Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Kwame Thomas replaces Jodi Jones.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Josh Morris.

Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Coventry City 1. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dion Kelly-Evans (Coventry City).

Second Half

Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 0, Coventry City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Coventry City 1.

Attempt saved. Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).

Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jodi Jones (Coventry City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd4630106924745100
2Bolton4625111068363286
3Scunthorpe4624101280542682
4Fleetwood4623131064432182
5Bradford462019762431979
6Millwall462013136657973
7Southend4620121470531772
8Oxford Utd462091765521369
9Rochdale461912157162969
10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
11Peterborough461711186262062
12MK Dons461613176058261
13Charlton461418146053760
14Walsall461416165158-758
15Wimbledon461318155255-357
16Northampton461411216073-1353
17Oldham461217173144-1353
18Shrewsbury461312214663-1751
19Bury461311226173-1250
20Gillingham461214205979-2050
21Port Vale461213214570-2549
22Swindon461111244466-2244
23Coventry46912253768-3139
24Chesterfield46910274378-3537
Top Stories