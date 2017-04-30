Match ends, Scunthorpe United 3, Coventry City 1.
Scunthorpe United 3-1 Coventry City
Scunthorpe scored two goals in the final six minutes to complete a come-from-behind victory over Coventry which saw them finish third in League One.
The already-relegated Sky Blues struck first via Vladimir Gadzhev nine minutes before the break, but three second-half strikes saw the home side run out convincing winners.
The Iron had started the match the brighter of the two teams - with visiting goalkeeper Lee Burge denying Kevin van Veen and Paddy Madden - before Gadzhev's shot deflected off a home defender to put them in front.
Scunthorpe equalised via Van Veen's stunning, 20-yard curler seven minutes after the restart and, after Joe Anyon had produced a smart save to thwart George Roberts, they went on to take command.
Neil Bishop rifled in from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-1 in the 84th minute and substitute Hakeeb Adelakun compounded Coventry's misery as the contest neared stoppage time.
Scunthorpe will face Millwall in the play-off semi-finals.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 13Anyon
- 33ClarkeSubstituted forSuttonat 82'minutes
- 6Mirfin
- 5Wallace
- 22TownsendBooked at 88mins
- 19Holmes
- 17Mantom
- 12Bishop
- 11MorrisSubstituted forAdelakunat 76'minutes
- 10van VeenSubstituted forDaviesat 76'minutes
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 8Dawson
- 15Toffolo
- 16Adelakun
- 24Toney
- 28Davies
- 31Sutton
- 35Watson
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Willis
- 4Turnbull
- 30Kelly-Evans
- 41CamwellBooked at 35mins
- 8Lameiras
- 5Bigirimana
- 13Gadzhev
- 10JonesSubstituted forThomasat 64'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 20Tudgay
- 27ThomasSubstituted forFoliviat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Reid
- 14Thomas
- 17Folivi
- 23Charles-Cook
- 28Kelly-Evans
- 36Shipley
- 42Thompson
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 3, Coventry City 1.
Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Craig Davies (Scunthorpe United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 3, Coventry City 1. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Murray Wallace.
Booking
Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Michael Folivi replaces George Thomas.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 2, Coventry City 1. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Levi Sutton replaces Jordan Clarke.
Attempt missed. Craig Davies (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Josh Morris.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Craig Davies replaces Kevin van Veen.
Attempt missed. Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joe Anyon.
Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Kwame Thomas replaces Jodi Jones.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Josh Morris.
Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 1, Coventry City 1. Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dion Kelly-Evans (Coventry City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Scunthorpe United 0, Coventry City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Coventry City 1.
Attempt saved. Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).
Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).
Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jodi Jones (Coventry City).