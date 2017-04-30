Sheffield United 3-2 Chesterfield

League One champions Sheffield United ended the season on 100 points as they beat relegated Chesterfield at Bramall Lane.

United twice surrendered the lead as goals from Kieron Freeman and Billy Sharp were cancelled out by efforts from Kristian Dennis and Paul McGinn before Daniel Lafferty struck the winner.

The visitors' cause was not helped by the dismissal of Dan Gardner midway through the second half with the score at 2-2.

After Dennis had a couple of good chances early on, United struck the first blow when Freeman tapped in following a goalmouth scramble.

Sharp then saw a low drive well saved by Thorsten Stuckmann, who turned the ball onto his right post.

Dennis equalised with a penalty, sending Moore the wrong way from the spot after the goalkeeper had brought down Reece Mitchell inside the area.

Sharp put the hosts in front with his 30th goal of the campaign, a powerful header from a Samir Carruthers cross.

Chesterfield levelled again when McGinn scored with a low, angled shot, but Gardner was sent off a minute later after clashing with Sharp.

And Lafferty struck the winner when Stuckmann got a hand to his low shot but could not keep it out.

