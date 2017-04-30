Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Chesterfield 2.
Sheffield United 3-2 Chesterfield
League One champions Sheffield United ended the season on 100 points as they beat relegated Chesterfield at Bramall Lane.
United twice surrendered the lead as goals from Kieron Freeman and Billy Sharp were cancelled out by efforts from Kristian Dennis and Paul McGinn before Daniel Lafferty struck the winner.
The visitors' cause was not helped by the dismissal of Dan Gardner midway through the second half with the score at 2-2.
After Dennis had a couple of good chances early on, United struck the first blow when Freeman tapped in following a goalmouth scramble.
Sharp then saw a low drive well saved by Thorsten Stuckmann, who turned the ball onto his right post.
Dennis equalised with a penalty, sending Moore the wrong way from the spot after the goalkeeper had brought down Reece Mitchell inside the area.
Sharp put the hosts in front with his 30th goal of the campaign, a powerful header from a Samir Carruthers cross.
Chesterfield levelled again when McGinn scored with a low, angled shot, but Gardner was sent off a minute later after clashing with Sharp.
And Lafferty struck the winner when Stuckmann got a hand to his low shot but could not keep it out.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25MooreBooked at 45mins
- 6Basham
- 13WrightSubstituted forChapmanat 69'minutes
- 5O'Connell
- 18FreemanBooked at 20mins
- 15Coutts
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 53'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 90mins
- 24Lafferty
- 10SharpBooked at 67mins
- 27ClarkeSubstituted forHansonat 42'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 11Done
- 16Hanson
- 20Wilson
- 32Chapman
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
Chesterfield
- 38Stuckmann
- 4Hird
- 23Anderson
- 27Maguire
- 2McGinn
- 7GardnerBooked at 66mins
- 28Grimshaw
- 18Nolan
- 11MitchellBooked at 9minsSubstituted forFaupalaat 69'minutes
- 39RowleySubstituted forHumphreysat 81'minutes
- 20DennisSubstituted forBeesleyat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Fulton
- 15Faupala
- 17Dimaio
- 24Kakay
- 25Humphreys
- 29Beesley
- 42Wakefield
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 31,003
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Chesterfield 2.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jake Beesley replaces Kristian Dennis.
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Chesterfield 2. Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Hanson.
Attempt missed. Ritchie Humphreys (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Ritchie Humphreys replaces Joe Rowley.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by James Hanson (Sheffield United).
Paul McGinn (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Laurence Maguire.
Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. David Faupala replaces Reece Mitchell.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Harry Chapman replaces Jake M Wright.
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Chesterfield).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sam Hird.
Booking
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Chesterfield 2. Paul McGinn (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Reece Mitchell (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Dan Gardner (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Chesterfield 1. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samir Carruthers.
Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Tom Anderson (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Chris Basham.