Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City
A wonderful Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick earned Swansea a precious point in their battle for Premier League survival and damaged Manchester United's push for the top four.
Sigurdsson curled over the wall from about 20 yards to cancel out Wayne Rooney's penalty and move the Swans to within two points of 17th-placed Hull.
United stay fifth, a point behind both Manchester City and Liverpool after the same number of games.
The disappointment of the dropped points was compounded by the loss of both Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw to injuries, joining a list that already includes fellow defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo.
But the result was probably fair on Swansea, who had every reason to claim Marcus Rashford dived for the penalty that Rooney converted.
Super Sigurdsson saves Swans
Swansea were the better side for much of the first half, enjoying the majority of possession as a sluggish United had to rely on David de Gea to make smart saves from Fernando Llorente and Jordan Ayew.
The visitors looked to have been deflated by the controversial penalty on the stroke of half-time, but were rejuvenated by the introduction of Leroy Fer on the hour mark.
They got what they deserved through the brilliance of Sigurdsson, and after a bizarre build-up to a central free-kick just outside the United penalty area.
As the Icelander waited, Ander Herrera dropped from the United wall to goalline, only to be waved away by De Gea. Sigurdsson duly placed the ball exactly where Herrera had been standing.
Swansea could even have won it, another free-kick from Sigurdsson not converted by Llorente, who was unmarked inside the six-yard box.
|Relegation run-in
|Swansea City
|Hull City
|Sat, 6 May
|Everton (h)
|Sunderland (h)
|Sat, 13 May
|Sunderland (a)
|Sun, 14 May
|Crystal Palace (a)
|Sun, 21 May
|West Bromwich Albion (h)
|Tottenham (h)
Another draw hits United hopes
United, playing their ninth game in 30 days, were disorganised at the back and disjointed going forward in the first half, only threatening through the pace of Anthony Martial.
Rashford was visibly frustrated before his telling contribution. Played through on the left of the six-yard box, he was going to ground before the challenge of Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
After Rooney coolly converted, United improved and could have doubled their lead in the second half - the captain's goalbound effort from the edge of the six-yard box struck the back of Martial.
But, after Bailly was forced from the field, the home side began to unravel, resulting in Sigurdsson's equaliser.
Though Antonio Valencia forced Fabianski to save a driven shot, United were left to hang on to their 10th home draw of the season.
That they set a new club record of 25 successive unbeaten games in a single top-flight season will be of no consolation.
Yet more injuries for United
United can also reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League, but their squad looks set to be further stretched before Thursday's semi-final first leg at Spanish side Celta Vigo.
Left-back Shaw, who has only completed four Premier League games this season, had to be substituted after eight minutes with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury.
United boss Jose Mourinho has previously been critical of the England international and said after the match: "I think Luke Shaw's must be a big injury, because to leave the pitch after 10 minutes I am expecting a very big injury."
Bailly then had to be replaced on 60 minutes after injuring his ankle in a challenge with Llorente, prompting Mourinho to begin his own fake warm-up on the touchline.
"At the moment, we can walk from the bed to the toilet and break a leg," he said.
United were at least boosted by Juan Mata's return to the bench. The Spanish midfielder was feared to be out for the season after groin surgery.
What's next?
United travel to Spain for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo. Their next Premier League match is at Arsenal on Sunday.
Of their remaining three games, Swansea face perhaps their sternest test on Saturday, when Everton visit south Wales.
'We lost players and we lost points'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "We lost players and we lost points, so today was a bad day.
"We did not look tired and exhausted, we are tired and exhausted. You cannot isolate the performance out of context.
"This is the ninth match of April, it is not human. We have a squad of 22 that is reduced to 13 or 14 players. The players are very tired."
Swansea City manager Paul Clement: "My players clearly thought it wasn't a penalty, and seeing the replay the player [Marcus Rashford] has deceived the referee. It's clear. There's no other way to look at it.
"The ref seemed to have some doubts because there was a big delay and I spoke to him afterwards and he said he was only receiving confirmation from his assistants. It was a mistake. He went down way before there was contact.
"It's still very tight at the bottom. We are just concentrating on doing the best we can. Our form over the past two games has been good, we have to keep this going until the very last game of the season."
Golden Gylfi - the stats
- Manchester United have set a new club record for the longest unbeaten run within a single top-flight season (25 games, W13 D12).
- United have reached double figures for home league draws for only the second time in their history (11 in 1980-81).
- Rooney has had a hand in seven goals in his past seven Premier League appearances against Swansea (three goals, four assists).
- Rooney is the first United player to score 20 Premier League penalties for the club.
- Sigurdsson has been directly involved in 21 of Swansea's 40 Premier League goals this season (nine goals, 12 assists).
- Sigurdsson has become the first player to score in three consecutive Premier League away appearances at Old Trafford since Sergio Aguero in April 2015.
- The Icelandic midfielder has scored more direct free-kick goals since the start of 2014-15 than any other player (six).
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 18Young
- 3BaillySubstituted forDarmianat 61'minutes
- 17Blind
- 23ShawSubstituted forA Valenciaat 9'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 16Carrick
- 14LingardBooked at 44mins
- 10RooneySubstituted forMkhitaryanat 80'minutes
- 11MartialBooked at 18mins
- 19Rashford
Substitutes
- 8Mata
- 20Romero
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 25A Valencia
- 36Darmian
- 38Tuanzebe
- 39McTominay
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26Naughton
- 33FernandezBooked at 89mins
- 6Mawson
- 35Kingsley
- 4Ki Sung-yuengSubstituted forFerat 61'minutes
- 7BrittonBooked at 15minsSubstituted forMonteroat 65'minutesSubstituted forOlssonat 72'minutes
- 42Carroll
- 23G Sigurdsson
- 3J Ayew
- 9Llorente
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 8Fer
- 10Bastón
- 13Nordfeldt
- 16Olsson
- 20Montero
- 24Cork
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 75,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Swansea City 1.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jordan Ayew.
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Manchester United).
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Tom Carroll (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaces Wayne Rooney.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Swansea City 1. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Olsson (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Martin Olsson replaces Jefferson Montero because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Antonio Valencia.
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Carroll (Swansea City).
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Swansea City. Alfie Mawson tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jefferson Montero replaces Leon Britton.
Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Matteo Darmian replaces Eric Bailly because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Leroy Fer replaces Ki Sung-yueng.
Delay in match Eric Bailly (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eric Bailly (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.