Kieran Richardson and Nigel Reo-Coker to be offered Granada deals

Kieran Richardson and Nigel Reo-Coker will be offered contracts by Spanish club Granada this summer, head coach Tony Adams says.

Former West Ham midfielder Reo-Coker and ex-Manchester United winger Richardson, both 32, have been on trial at the struggling La Liga club.

"We will be offering them deals for next season," Adams told Sky Sports.

"However, we have a cash flow situation at the moment that doesn't allow us to bring them in."

Reo-Coker has played for teams in Major League Soccer in America between 2013-16 since leaving Ipswich Town four years ago.

He played for West Ham United in the 2006 FA Cup final which Liverpool won on penalties.

Former England player Richardson made six appearances for Cardiff in 2016 after spells at Aston Villa and Sunderland.

Granada have lost both games since former Arsenal and England captain Adams, 50, was appointed head coach earlier this month.

His first game ended in a 3-0 home defeat to Europa League semi-finalists Celta Vigo before a 2-0 defeat at fourth-placed Sevilla.

Granada are 19th in the 20-team La Liga, seven points from safety with six games remaining.

They are at home to 15th-placed Malaga on Tuesday (19:30 BST) and could be relegated at the weekend if results go against them.