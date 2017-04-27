Hibs duo Cummings and McGinn, Dobbie & Forbes on PFA Scotland award shortlist

Jason Cummings and John McGinn helped Hibs win the Championship title

Two players from champions Hibernian - Jason Cummings and John McGinn - are on the four-man shortlist for the Scottish Championship player of the year award.

Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie and Greenock Morton midfielder Ross Forbes are their rivals for the PFA Scotland accolade.

Livingston forwards Liam Buchanan and and Danny Mullen are in the running for the League One award.

Elgin City's Thomas Reilly and Shane Sutherland compete in League Two.

Dobbie has scored 24 goals for Queen of the South

Alloa Athletic midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick and Airdrieonians forward Andy Ryan are competing with the goalscoring duo from League One champions Livingston for their division's player award.

Arbroath forward Bobby Linn and Forfar Athletic defender Thomas O'Brien will vie with midfielder Reilly and striker Sutherland in League Two.

Players from across the Scottish Professional Football League had their say, with the overall winner announced on Sunday 7 May at the PFA Scotland's awards dinner at the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow.

Rangers left-back Lee Wallace was Championship player of the year in 2016, with Dunfermline Athletic striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui taking the League One award and East Fife forward Nathan Austin winning the League Two vote.

Championship candidates

Ross Forbes has helped Morton challenge for promotion

Jason Cummings, 21, forward (Hibernian): The striker who came through the Edinburgh club's youth ranks has scored 21 goals in 37 appearances this season to help them win the title and promotion. He is the joint top scorer in the Championship with Queen of the South's Dobbie.

Stephen Dobbie, 34, forward (Queen of the South): Veteran of many clubs, he is in his second spell at Palmerston after leaving Bolton Wanderers last summer. He has notched 24 goals in 40 games this season despite the Doonhamers' mid-table position.

Ross Forbes, 28, midfielder (Greenock Morton): Now in his second full season at Cappielow having initially arrived on loan form Dunfermline Athletic, he has contributed 12 goals from midfield in 43 appearances this season as Morton chase promotion.

John McGinn, 22, midfielder (Hibernian): The former St Mirren midfielder has not only played his part in his side's title win, scoring five times in 35 games, but has earned himself three caps and become established in the Scotland squad.

League One candidates

Goals from Buchanan and Mullen helped Livingston to the League One title

Liam Buchanan, 32, forward (Livingston): The much-travelled striker, who joined Livi from Alloa Athletic in 2015, has been on fire this season to help Livingston win the title and promotion, finding the net 26 times in 43 appearances and is top scorer in League One.

Jordan Kirkpatrick, 25, midfielder (Alloa Athletic): The winger signed from Dumbarton last summer after a loan spell with Clyde and has struck 17 goals in 44 games to help his side emerge as the main challengers to champions Livingston and challenge for promotion.

Danny Mullen, 22, forward (Livingston): The product of Livi's youth ranks has formed a lethal partnership with Liam Buchanan and contributed 16 goals in 40 appearances for the champions.

Andy Ryan, 22, forward (Airdrieonians): Has been prolific for Airdrie this season since arriving last summer from Forfar Athletic, finding the net 21 times in 37 games to keep his side in the hunt for a promotion play-off place.

League Two candidates

Sutherland and Reilly have helped Elgin City challenge for promotion

Bobby Linn, 31, forward (Arbroath): The Red Lichties stalwart - he signed from East Fife in 2013 - has only scored six times in 42 appearances this season but has been a big influence as they have chased Forfar for the title and automatic promotion.

Thomas O'Brien, 25, defender (Forfar Athletic): Has become an influential part of the Loons defence since arriving from Cowdenbeath in 2015 and has also weighed in with seven goals in his 38 outings this season.

Thomas Reilly, 22, midfielder (Elgin City): The former St Mirren man, who signed for Elgin in 2015, has impressed his opponents this season and has scored twice in 40 appearances as the Black and Whites chase a promotion play-off place.

Shane Sutherland, 26, forward (Elgin City): The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker has settled in superbly since his return to Elgin from Peterhead last summer and has found the net 24 times in 33 games, making him League Two's top scorer this season.