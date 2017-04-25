Spanish La Liga
Granada0Malaga2

Granada 0-2 Malaga

Malaga celebrate
Malaga secured their own survival with the victory

Granada suffered a third defeat in as many games under caretaker boss Tony Adams to move closer to relegation.

Sandro scored twice for Malaga to keep Granada seven points adrift, with only four La Liga games remaining.

Former Arsenal and England defender Adams, who was sporting director at Granada, is only expected to stay in charge until the end of the season.

"Nobody wants relegation on their CV. The players need to keep fighting and giving everything," he said.

Granada are yet to score in their three games under Adams, who was relegated to the fourth tier of English football in his first managerial job at Wycombe in 2004.

Adams added: "We started the game brightly, but then seemed to lose confidence. In the second half Malaga exposed our weakness. We tried, but we weren't good enough.

"I need to get the team motivated. We've got to give the fans something to cheer about."

Line-ups

Granada

  • 13Ochoa
  • 22Foulquier
  • 25IngasonBooked at 10mins
  • 29Hongla
  • 23HernándezSubstituted forG Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 5Henry Agbo
  • 21Krhin
  • 8WakasoBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMalléat 54'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 16Carcela-GonzálezBooked at 27mins
  • 7RamosBooked at 49mins
  • 19CuencaSubstituted forPonceat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 3G Silva
  • 6Lombán
  • 9Ponce
  • 11Kone
  • 17Nunes Vezo
  • 34Mallé

Malaga

  • 1Kameni
  • 29Muñoz
  • 24Hernández
  • 5Llorente
  • 15Ricca
  • 6Camacho
  • 20Gontán GallardoSubstituted forBarbosa Valenteat 68'minutes
  • 14García del PozoSubstituted forOntiverosat 87'minutes
  • 31Fornals
  • 7Pérez LópezSubstituted forDemichelisat 74'minutes
  • 19Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3Demichelis
  • 9Dias
  • 11Castro
  • 13Boyko
  • 17Barbosa Valente
  • 25Rodríguez Martínez
  • 39Ontiveros
Referee:
Carlos Clos Gómez
Attendance:
12,099

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamMalaga
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home22
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 0, Málaga 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Málaga 2.

Federico Ricca (Málaga) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).

Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aly Mallé (Granada CF).

Goal!

Goal! Granada CF 0, Málaga 2. Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.

Martín Demichelis (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrián Ramos (Granada CF).

Luis Muñoz (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gastón Silva (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Duda (Málaga) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ignacio Camacho.

Attempt missed. Duda (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Javier Ontiveros replaces Recio.

Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Recio (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aly Mallé (Granada CF).

Offside, Málaga. Luis Muñoz tries a through ball, but Sandro Ramírez is caught offside.

Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Recio.

Pablo Fornals (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Foul by Duda (Málaga).

Aly Mallé (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Uche (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ezequiel Ponce.

Foul by Luis Muñoz (Málaga).

Martin Hongla (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Isaac Cuenca.

Foul by Duda (Málaga).

Aly Mallé (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Muñoz (Málaga).

Gastón Silva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Martín Demichelis replaces Juankar because of an injury.

Foul by Diego Llorente (Málaga).

Isaac Cuenca (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Aly Mallé (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Juankar (Málaga) because of an injury.

Juankar (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Hongla (Granada CF).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th April 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33236494326275
2Real Madrid32236384364875
3Atl Madrid34208660253568
4Sevilla33198658391965
5Villarreal34179849272260
6Ath Bilbao33175114637956
7Real Sociedad33174124945455
8Eibar33148115245750
9Espanyol341311104544150
10Celta Vigo32135144852-444
11Alavés331111113240-844
12Valencia33117154756-940
13Las Palmas33109145258-639
14Malaga34109154049-939
15Real Betis33107163651-1537
16Dep La Coruña33710163551-1631
17Leganés3369182751-2427
18Sporting Gijón3459203767-3024
19Granada3448222772-4520
20Osasuna3339213475-4118
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story