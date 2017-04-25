Match ends, Granada CF 0, Málaga 2.
Granada 0-2 Malaga
Granada suffered a third defeat in as many games under caretaker boss Tony Adams to move closer to relegation.
Sandro scored twice for Malaga to keep Granada seven points adrift, with only four La Liga games remaining.
Former Arsenal and England defender Adams, who was sporting director at Granada, is only expected to stay in charge until the end of the season.
"Nobody wants relegation on their CV. The players need to keep fighting and giving everything," he said.
Granada are yet to score in their three games under Adams, who was relegated to the fourth tier of English football in his first managerial job at Wycombe in 2004.
Adams added: "We started the game brightly, but then seemed to lose confidence. In the second half Malaga exposed our weakness. We tried, but we weren't good enough.
"I need to get the team motivated. We've got to give the fans something to cheer about."
Line-ups
Granada
- 13Ochoa
- 22Foulquier
- 25IngasonBooked at 10mins
- 29Hongla
- 23HernándezSubstituted forG Silvaat 45'minutes
- 5Henry Agbo
- 21Krhin
- 8WakasoBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMalléat 54'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 16Carcela-GonzálezBooked at 27mins
- 7RamosBooked at 49mins
- 19CuencaSubstituted forPonceat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 3G Silva
- 6Lombán
- 9Ponce
- 11Kone
- 17Nunes Vezo
- 34Mallé
Malaga
- 1Kameni
- 29Muñoz
- 24Hernández
- 5Llorente
- 15Ricca
- 6Camacho
- 20Gontán GallardoSubstituted forBarbosa Valenteat 68'minutes
- 14García del PozoSubstituted forOntiverosat 87'minutes
- 31Fornals
- 7Pérez LópezSubstituted forDemichelisat 74'minutes
- 19Ramírez
Substitutes
- 3Demichelis
- 9Dias
- 11Castro
- 13Boyko
- 17Barbosa Valente
- 25Rodríguez Martínez
- 39Ontiveros
- Referee:
- Carlos Clos Gómez
- Attendance:
- 12,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Málaga 2.
Federico Ricca (Málaga) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aly Mallé (Granada CF).
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 0, Málaga 2. Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.
Martín Demichelis (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Ramos (Granada CF).
Luis Muñoz (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Silva (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Duda (Málaga) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ignacio Camacho.
Attempt missed. Duda (Málaga) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Javier Ontiveros replaces Recio.
Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Recio (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aly Mallé (Granada CF).
Offside, Málaga. Luis Muñoz tries a through ball, but Sandro Ramírez is caught offside.
Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Recio.
Pablo Fornals (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Foul by Duda (Málaga).
Aly Mallé (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Uche (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ezequiel Ponce.
Foul by Luis Muñoz (Málaga).
Martin Hongla (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Isaac Cuenca.
Foul by Duda (Málaga).
Aly Mallé (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Muñoz (Málaga).
Gastón Silva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Martín Demichelis replaces Juankar because of an injury.
Foul by Diego Llorente (Málaga).
Isaac Cuenca (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Aly Mallé (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Juankar (Málaga) because of an injury.
Juankar (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Hongla (Granada CF).