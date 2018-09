Merthyr Town's hopes of promotion to the National League South are over after they were beaten by Hitchin Town in a penalty shoot-out.

Kayne McLaggon gave the home side the lead but Robbie Burns equalised for Hitchin in the Southern League Premier Division play-off semi-final.

With no further goals in normal time and extra time, Hitchin won 4-1 on penalties.

They will face Leamington in the final on Monday, 1 May.