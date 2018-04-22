BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Award 2018 - Terms & Conditions

In order to vote on BBC Woman's Footballer of the Year 2018 you will need to accept cookies from the BBC. If you click 'continue' on the bar at the top of the page to accept the BBC's cookie policy and refresh the page you should be assigned the required cookies and able to cast your vote.

1.In order to vote you must not be a BBC or BBC group company employee, an employee of any of their affiliates or close relative of any such employees or other personnel involved in the production.

2.The shortlist for the BBC Women's Football Award will have been drawn up by a panel of football experts and BBC production staff.

3.The criteria on which the shortlist will have been drawn on includes - Technical ability, Impact on club and/or country results, Consistency, Improved level of performance, Teamwork, Fair play.

4.Votes can only be made online by accessing bbc.com/womensfootball from 1800 GMT (1900 BST) on 22nd April 2018 until 0800 GMT (0900 BST) on 8th May 2018. You will only be able to vote for one of the shortlisted footballers.

5.The winner will receive a trophy and be revealed on air as BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2018.

