Scottish League One: Stenhousemuir off bottom as Peterhead lose

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson could still guide his team to Scottish League One safety

Stenhousemuir climbed off the foot of the Scottish League One table with a 2-0 win at Queen's Park.

With one game of the regular season remaining, Stenny leapfrogged Peterhead, who were thumped 4-1 by champions Livingston.

Airdrieonians beat East Fife 4-0 to replace them in the play-off places.

Brechin City strengthened their play-off hopes by beating Albion Rovers, while Alloa Athletic earned a late win over Stranraer.

On-loan Hibernian striker Oli Shaw struck either side of half-time as Stenhousemuir, who later had Kieran Miller sent off, gave their chances of avoiding the drop a welcome boost.

It was Shaw's third in two matches, after the 19-year-old struck the only goal in last weekend's win over Peterhead.

The successive victories have propelled Stenny off the foot of the table, and ahead of the Blue Toon by a point.

The new occupants of bottom spot were trounced at Almondvale, with Liam Buchanan, Scott Pitman and Joshua Mullin effectively settling the contest before the interval.

James Redman grabbed a consolation for the visitors in the second half, but Daniel Mullen grabbed Livingston's fourth nine minutes from time.

Andy Ryan scored a hat-trick as Airdrieonians climbed to third, ejecting East Fife from the play-off places in the process.

Christopher Kane was sent off for the Fifers before Iain Russell scored the hosts' fourth.

East Fife are level with Queen's Park, and both are now three points behind Brechin, who occupy the third and final play-off position after Paul McLean scored the only goal in their win over Albion Rovers.

Kevin Cawley netted a last-minute winner for second-placed Alloa against Stranraer, consigning the visitors to a nervy final weekend - they are three points above Stenhousemuir in 10th position and host East Fife on Saturday.