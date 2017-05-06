Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 2.
Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Aldershot Town (agg: 5-2)
Tranmere are 90 minutes away from ending their two-year Football League exile after coming through their National League play-off semi-final with Aldershot.
Rovers cruised to a 3-0 win in the away leg on Wednesday and drew 2-2 at Prenton Park, making them 5-2 aggregate winners.
It looked like being another victory for Tranmere as they went ahead 31 minutes in, Cole Stockton putting away his 24th of the season as he took down a flick-on and finished smartly.
Aldershot's race looked run but they found a goal back before the break, Bernard Mensah driving in to give them hope.
Lois Maynard hit the post for Tranmere after the restart but Aldershot responded by taking the lead, Jeff Hughes putting through his own goal from a cross into the box.
There were 40 minutes remaining at that stage but the Shots could not make Tranmere sweat further and were in fact caught on the break in time added on, James Norwood equalising.
Some fans spilled onto the field in celebration and Tranmere now wait to see who they will face at Wembley on 14 May, with Forest Green and Dagenham tied at 1-1 before their second leg on Sunday.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 22Buxton
- 6Ihiekwe
- 24Hughes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 5McNulty
- 20Maynard
- 23Stockton
- 11Jennings
- 10NorwoodBooked at 74mins
- 38WallaceSubstituted forManganat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cook
- 13Turner
- 16Dunn
- 19Mangan
- 39Collins
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 2ArnoldBooked at 90mins
- 22Reynolds
- 16GallagherSubstituted forKellermanat 72'minutes
- 3Straker
- 5Evans
- 15Oyeleke
- 11Mensah
- 19KanuSubstituted forFenelonat 72'minutes
- 9Rendell
- 10McClure
Substitutes
- 7Fenelon
- 12Alexander
- 17Kellerman
- 18Hyam
- 25Smith
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 2. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Nick Arnold (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Idris Kanu.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jim Kellerman replaces Jake Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Wallace.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jeff Hughes, Tranmere Rovers. Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 2.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 1. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 0. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.