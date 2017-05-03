National League - 1st Leg
Aldershot0Tranmere3

Aldershot Town 0-3 Tranmere Rovers

Cole Stockton
Cole Stockton has scored 17 goals in 43 games this season

Two Cole Stockton goals put Tranmere in total control of their National League play-off semi-final after a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win at Aldershot.

It did not take long for Rovers to break the deadlock when Jeff Hughes dispossessed James Kellermann deep in the Aldershot half before his low cross found Stockton to fire past Jake Cole in the third minute.

The visitors almost doubled their advantage through Connor Jennings but his effort was superbly blocked by a last-ditch tackle from Callum Reynolds, whilst at the other end, Bernard Mensah rattled the crossbar with goalkeeper Scott Davies well beaten as Rovers took a slender half-time lead.

But Tranmere were 2-0 up shortly after the restart when Cole failed to deal with a simple cross from Liam Ridehalgh, dropping the ball at the feet of striker James Norwood, who tapped into an empty net.

Stockton sealed the victory in the 75th minute with a well-taken finish to double his tally following a swift counter from Norwood, giving Rovers a huge advantage ahead of the return leg on Sunday.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 2Arnold
  • 5Evans
  • 17KellermanSubstituted forFenelonat 46'minutes
  • 12AlexanderBooked at 54mins
  • 22Reynolds
  • 16Gallagher
  • 20BenyuSubstituted forOyelekeat 63'minutes
  • 10McClureSubstituted forRendellat 61'minutes
  • 11Mensah
  • 19Kanu

Substitutes

  • 3Straker
  • 7Fenelon
  • 9Rendell
  • 15Oyeleke
  • 25Smith

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 6Ihiekwe
  • 22Buxton
  • 5McNulty
  • 38WallaceBooked at 90mins
  • 24Hughes
  • 20MaynardBooked at 82minsSubstituted forManganat 87'minutes
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forDunnat 90+5'minutes
  • 11Jennings
  • 23StocktonSubstituted forCookat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Cook
  • 13Turner
  • 16Dunn
  • 19Mangan
  • 39Collins
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
5,614

Top Stories