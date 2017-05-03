Aldershot Town 0-3 Tranmere Rovers

Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 3.
Two Cole Stockton goals put Tranmere in total control of their National League play-off semi-final after a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win at Aldershot.
It did not take long for Rovers to break the deadlock when Jeff Hughes dispossessed James Kellermann deep in the Aldershot half before his low cross found Stockton to fire past Jake Cole in the third minute.
The visitors almost doubled their advantage through Connor Jennings but his effort was superbly blocked by a last-ditch tackle from Callum Reynolds, whilst at the other end, Bernard Mensah rattled the crossbar with goalkeeper Scott Davies well beaten as Rovers took a slender half-time lead.
But Tranmere were 2-0 up shortly after the restart when Cole failed to deal with a simple cross from Liam Ridehalgh, dropping the ball at the feet of striker James Norwood, who tapped into an empty net.
Stockton sealed the victory in the 75th minute with a well-taken finish to double his tally following a swift counter from Norwood, giving Rovers a huge advantage ahead of the return leg on Sunday.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 2Arnold
- 5Evans
- 17KellermanSubstituted forFenelonat 46'minutes
- 12AlexanderBooked at 54mins
- 22Reynolds
- 16Gallagher
- 20BenyuSubstituted forOyelekeat 63'minutes
- 10McClureSubstituted forRendellat 61'minutes
- 11Mensah
- 19Kanu
Substitutes
- 3Straker
- 7Fenelon
- 9Rendell
- 15Oyeleke
- 25Smith
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 3Ridehalgh
- 6Ihiekwe
- 22Buxton
- 5McNulty
- 38WallaceBooked at 90mins
- 24Hughes
- 20MaynardBooked at 82minsSubstituted forManganat 87'minutes
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forDunnat 90+5'minutes
- 11Jennings
- 23StocktonSubstituted forCookat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cook
- 13Turner
- 16Dunn
- 19Mangan
- 39Collins
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 5,614
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jack Dunn replaces James Norwood.
Booking
James Wallace (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces Lois Maynard.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Cook replaces Cole Stockton.
Booking
Lois Maynard (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 3. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Manny Oyeleke replaces Kundai Benyu.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Matt McClure.
Booking
Cheye Alexander (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 2. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Jim Kellerman.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 1. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.