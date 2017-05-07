Rotherham United 1-1 Derby County

Tom Ince's goal was his 15th in 50 games for Derby this season

Tom Ince's late penalty rescued a point for Derby County and denied already relegated Rotherham United just a sixth Championship win from a dire season.

In a game of few chances Jonson Clarke-Harris had three decent attempts for the hosts in the first half, while Ince had a 20-yard strike saved.

The Millers took the lead after the break when Lee Frecklington converted Joe Mattock's cross.

But Ince netted from the spot after Clarke-Harris felled Will Hughes.

The winger sent keeper Richard O'Donnell the wrong way and the goal sparked a spell of late Rams pressure.

Substitute Nick Blackman could have won it for the visitors, but he shot straight at O'Donnell, who also did well to keep out an Ince free-kick.

Derby end the season in ninth place, while Rotherham finish 28 points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Rotherham's final tally of 23 points is the lowest a second-tier team has ever finished on since three points for a win was introduced.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne:

"I'm pretty chuffed. I know that I am in charge of some record-breaking lows but just recently we have done well. It does give me a little bit of hope that I can manage this club for a little bit longer.

"I've taken this job on because I think I can do good. I am putting every single ounce of effort in that I can.

"I am under no illusions about League One. I have watched a lot of games in League One and it's not going to be easy. I am looking forward to the pressure of match day going away for a bit."

Derby boss Gary Rowett:

"Of course we wanted to finish as strongly as we could. Our form over the last nine games has been around play-off form. We have shown we can be in and around those areas, the difference is that last little bit.

"What we have to do next season is be better in terms of our standards. In truth I've been waiting for this point because now we can crack on and our work now will define what our team looks like next season.

"I told them at half-time that it was a free game and I wanted them to be bright and do what they do in training every day. It's easier to say it than it is to do it."