Rotherham United 1-1 Derby County

Tom Ince scores for Derby County
Tom Ince's goal was his 15th in 50 games for Derby this season

Tom Ince's late penalty rescued a point for Derby County and denied already relegated Rotherham United just a sixth Championship win from a dire season.

In a game of few chances Jonson Clarke-Harris had three decent attempts for the hosts in the first half, while Ince had a 20-yard strike saved.

The Millers took the lead after the break when Lee Frecklington converted Joe Mattock's cross.

But Ince netted from the spot after Clarke-Harris felled Will Hughes.

The winger sent keeper Richard O'Donnell the wrong way and the goal sparked a spell of late Rams pressure.

Substitute Nick Blackman could have won it for the visitors, but he shot straight at O'Donnell, who also did well to keep out an Ince free-kick.

Derby end the season in ninth place, while Rotherham finish 28 points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Rotherham's final tally of 23 points is the lowest a second-tier team has ever finished on since three points for a win was introduced.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne:

"I'm pretty chuffed. I know that I am in charge of some record-breaking lows but just recently we have done well. It does give me a little bit of hope that I can manage this club for a little bit longer.

"I've taken this job on because I think I can do good. I am putting every single ounce of effort in that I can.

"I am under no illusions about League One. I have watched a lot of games in League One and it's not going to be easy. I am looking forward to the pressure of match day going away for a bit."

Derby boss Gary Rowett:

"Of course we wanted to finish as strongly as we could. Our form over the last nine games has been around play-off form. We have shown we can be in and around those areas, the difference is that last little bit.

"What we have to do next season is be better in terms of our standards. In truth I've been waiting for this point because now we can crack on and our work now will define what our team looks like next season.

"I told them at half-time that it was a free game and I wanted them to be bright and do what they do in training every day. It's easier to say it than it is to do it."

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 18O'Donnell
  • 17Fisher
  • 15Ajayi
  • 6Wood
  • 3Mattock
  • 8Frecklington
  • 33Smallwood
  • 4Vaulks
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forPurringtonat 14'minutesSubstituted forBailey-Kingat 75'minutes
  • 24Adeyemi
  • 19Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 10Morris
  • 26Belaid
  • 27Bray
  • 30Purrington
  • 39Yates
  • 42Bailey-King
  • 45Bilboe

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 12Baird
  • 6Keogh
  • 16Pearce
  • 29Olsson
  • 18Butterfield
  • 10Ince
  • 4BrysonSubstituted forHughesat 45'minutes
  • 15Johnson
  • 7RussellSubstituted forBentat 57'minutes
  • 28NugentSubstituted forBlackmanat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Christie
  • 8Anya
  • 11Bent
  • 19Hughes
  • 22Blackman
  • 23Vydra
  • 35Mitchell
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
10,763

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Derby County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Derby County 1.

Offside, Derby County. Will Hughes tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.

Foul by Chris Baird (Derby County).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Johnson.

Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.

Attempt saved. Nick Blackman (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Bent with a headed pass.

Hand ball by Darren Bent (Derby County).

Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United).

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Derby County 1. Tom Ince (Derby County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Derby County. Tom Ince draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Richard Wood.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Nick Blackman replaces David Nugent.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Darnell Bailey-King replaces Ben Purrington because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ben Purrington (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes.

Attempt saved. Tom Adeyemi (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.

Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).

Darnell Fisher (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Derby County 0. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Mattock with a cross.

Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Nugent.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Richard Smallwood with a cross.

Foul by Chris Baird (Derby County).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Baird (Derby County).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Darren Bent replaces Johnny Russell.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle462971085404594
2Brighton46289974403493
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheff Wed462491360451581
5Huddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds462291561471475
8Norwich4620101685691670
9Derby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston461614166463162
12Cardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18QPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton461313204963-1452
21Nottm Forest46149236272-1051
22Blackburn461215195365-1251
23Wigan461012244057-1742
24Rotherham4658334098-5823
View full Championship table

