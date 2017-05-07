Burton Albion 2-4 Reading

Lewis Grabban's late strike sealed a 26th Championship win for Reading this season

Reading withstood a Burton Albion comeback to secure third place in the Championship with a thrilling final-day victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

A close-range Joseph Mendes finish put the Royals ahead and Jordan Obita's intended cross doubled the lead.

With chances coming at both ends, Michael Kightly and Ben Turner went close for the Brewers but Yann Kermorgant's strike made it 3-0.

Turner and Cauley Woodrow replied but Lewis Grabban sealed Reading's win.

Turner's tap-in and Woodrow's header from Will Miller's cross looked like teeing up a nervy finale, but substitute Grabban netted following a goalmouth scramble with five minutes left.

The Royals will face sixth-placed Fulham in the two-legged play-off semi-finals, with the first leg at Craven Cottage on Saturday, 13 May and the return fixture on Tuesday, 16 May.

Burton, who had already secured their Championship status, dropped to 20th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"I thought we deserved more than a defeat from the game. We played well throughout the game. The first goal was messy and a bit scrappy early on but the second goal was as good as you will see all season.

"With all the other results going the way that they did today it just goes to show how massively important that point was for us at Barnsley a week ago.

"They were a bit more clinical than us today. That is why they are third in the league and may be in the Premier League in a few weeks' time."

Reading manager Jaap Stam:

"It is always nicer when you can go into the play-offs with a win. We are very happy.

"It is going to be two very interesting games against Fulham now. They are a very good side but so are we.

"Burton made us work hard for it. We knew that with it being their last home game they wanted a result and they made it difficult for us. I thought we scored four very good goals today to win the game."