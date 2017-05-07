Championship
Burton2Reading4

Burton Albion 2-4 Reading

Lewis Grabban scores for Reading
Lewis Grabban's late strike sealed a 26th Championship win for Reading this season

Reading withstood a Burton Albion comeback to secure third place in the Championship with a thrilling final-day victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

A close-range Joseph Mendes finish put the Royals ahead and Jordan Obita's intended cross doubled the lead.

With chances coming at both ends, Michael Kightly and Ben Turner went close for the Brewers but Yann Kermorgant's strike made it 3-0.

Turner and Cauley Woodrow replied but Lewis Grabban sealed Reading's win.

Turner's tap-in and Woodrow's header from Will Miller's cross looked like teeing up a nervy finale, but substitute Grabban netted following a goalmouth scramble with five minutes left.

The Royals will face sixth-placed Fulham in the two-legged play-off semi-finals, with the first leg at Craven Cottage on Saturday, 13 May and the return fixture on Tuesday, 16 May.

Burton, who had already secured their Championship status, dropped to 20th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"I thought we deserved more than a defeat from the game. We played well throughout the game. The first goal was messy and a bit scrappy early on but the second goal was as good as you will see all season.

"With all the other results going the way that they did today it just goes to show how massively important that point was for us at Barnsley a week ago.

"They were a bit more clinical than us today. That is why they are third in the league and may be in the Premier League in a few weeks' time."

Reading manager Jaap Stam:

"It is always nicer when you can go into the play-offs with a win. We are very happy.

"It is going to be two very interesting games against Fulham now. They are a very good side but so are we.

"Burton made us work hard for it. We knew that with it being their last home game they wanted a result and they made it difficult for us. I thought we scored four very good goals today to win the game."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 13Bywater
  • 3Brayford
  • 5McFadzean
  • 6Turner
  • 9Sordell
  • 4Mousinho
  • 30MurphySubstituted forSbarraat 68'minutes
  • 28KightlySubstituted forDyerat 63'minutes
  • 36IrvineBooked at 77mins
  • 12Woodrow
  • 18MillerSubstituted forVarneyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Flanagan
  • 10Akins
  • 11Dyer
  • 15Naylor
  • 19Varney
  • 26Sbarra
  • 27Campbell

Reading

  • 26Al Habsi
  • 2Gunter
  • 5McShaneSubstituted forvan den Bergat 45'minutes
  • 16Moore
  • 20Ilori
  • 11Obita
  • 6Evans
  • 7BeerensSubstituted forWilliamsat 75'minutes
  • 38Kelly
  • 9MendesSubstituted forGrabbanat 66'minutes
  • 18Kermorgant

Substitutes

  • 4van den Berg
  • 8Swift
  • 23Williams
  • 24Blackett
  • 25Popa
  • 31Jaakkola
  • 50Grabban
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
6,264

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamReading
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away10
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Reading 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Reading 4.

Attempt missed. Cauley Woodrow (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by George Evans (Reading).

Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).

Liam Moore (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Luke Varney (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Cauley Woodrow (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackson Irvine with a through ball.

Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).

Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly.

Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).

Tiago Ilori (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 2, Reading 4. Lewis Grabban (Reading) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Yann Kermorgant (Reading) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Joe Sbarra.

John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Evans (Reading).

Cauley Woodrow (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joey van den Berg (Reading).

Attempt blocked. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ben Turner.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Luke Varney replaces Will Miller.

Booking

Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion).

Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Danny Williams replaces Roy Beerens.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 2, Reading 3. Cauley Woodrow (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Sbarra.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Reading 3. Ben Turner (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer following a corner.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ali Al Habsi.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Sbarra replaces Luke Murphy.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle462971085404594
2Brighton46289974403493
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheff Wed462491360451581
5Huddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds462291561471475
8Norwich4620101685691670
9Derby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston461614166463162
12Cardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18QPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton461313204963-1452
21Nottm Forest46149236272-1051
22Blackburn461215195365-1251
23Wigan461012244057-1742
24Rotherham4658334098-5823
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC