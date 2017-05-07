Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Ipswich Town 0.
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Ipswich Town
Britt Assombalonga grabbed a double as Nottingham Forest avoided relegation on goal difference with an emphatic win over Ipswich at a sell-out City Ground.
Assombalonga's penalty settled early nerves and Chris Cohen's deflected strike made it 2-0 after the break.
With relegation rivals Blackburn and Birmingham both winning, Forest's safety was still not certain.
But Assombalonga then sealed victory with a fine solo strike to ensure Blackburn drop out of the Championship.
The closing stages were played out in relative comfort, safe in the knowledge that Blackburn's 3-1 lead against Brentford still left Tony Mowbray's Rovers three goals shy of forcing Forest into the third tier of English football for the third time in their history.
Thousands of Reds fans raced onto the pitch to celebrate their survival at the final whistle.
However, despite a blistering Forest start which brought four shots on goal in the first two minutes it was a nervy first half.
Both Rovers and Birmingham led early on and Forest keeper Jordan Smith had to make two magnificent saves - most notably to deny Dominic Samuel's fierce deflected shot.
But Eric Lichaj, who had earlier wasted a great close-range chance, took a quick throw-in and, after the ever-alert Jamie Ward was smashed to the ground by keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, Assombalonga blasted the penalty into the top corner for a half-time lead.
Forest's longest-serving player and club captain Cohen made it 2-0 and Assombalonga made amends for seeing his spot-kick brilliantly saved to add a third following a quickly taken free-kick.
Forest's Fawaz failings
The relief as thousands of fans ran onto the pitch was clear, but the frustration and pain following a dreadful season was equally obvious. The bigger picture is that supporters are resentful it has come to such a desperate situation.
Five years under Fawaz Al Hasawi's ownership have seen the two-time European Cup winners finish progressively lower each season. The promise was to take the club out of the division but not back down to League One.
Increasing anger from fans, amid a backdrop of failed takeovers and a seemingly never-ending succession of managers culminated in this season's miserable relegation scrap.
Another attempt to buy the club by Evangelos Marinakis - the owner of Greek champions Olympiakos - is well advanced.
Reds fans are taking nothing for granted, but the feeling of enough is enough is palpable and a summer of stability under manager Mark Warburton and the new owners - if that deal goes through - is the clear aim.
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton:
"We can never allow ourselves to be in this position again. Ever. I said to the boys we must make a vow to make sure this never happens again.
"The last few weeks have hurt but we have to remember this feeling and make sure we never experience it again. It can't be allowed to happen.
"A relegation dogfight is not what we are about and I am confident it won't happen next season, and I say that because I have seen the quality within the squad.
"I've seen enough in the seven or eight weeks I've been here to know that with a good pre-season behind us we can put a marker down next season."
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy:
"I thought the first half was pretty even, we matched them. They had the better of the second half and maybe that was because they had more to play for.
"In the end it's brilliant, it's like Nottingham Forest have won the league. The scenes have been brilliant. It was either going to be a wake or a celebration and up until they scored the penalty it could have been a wake. But good for them, good for Mark Warburton.
"In the end that game has probably summed our season up - some good, some bad and some indifferent."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 42Worrall
- 5Mills
- 4Mancienne
- 2Lichaj
- 8CohenSubstituted forCashat 85'minutes
- 24Vaughan
- 11OsbornSubstituted forat 90+1'minutes
- 19WardSubstituted forBreretonat 79'minutes
- 18CarayolSubstituted forCloughat 14'minutes
- 9Assombalonga
Substitutes
- 15Tshibola
- 16Clough
- 26Evtimov
- 28Lam
- 39Vellios
- 41Cash
- 45Brereton
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Spence
- 4Chambers
- 6BerraBooked at 70minsSubstituted forWebsterat 81'minutes
- 30KenlockSubstituted forEmmanuelat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 44Huws
- 8Skuse
- 35Rowe
- 18Ward
- 20SearsSubstituted forMooreat 68'minutes
- 42Samuel
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 11Pitman
- 15Webster
- 23Dozell
- 28Moore
- 29Emmanuel
- 43Downes
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 28,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Ipswich Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Grant Ward with a cross.
Attempt missed. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Spence.
Ben Osborn went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny M. Rowe (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash replaces Chris Cohen.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Zach Clough (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Adam Webster replaces Christophe Berra.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Zach Clough.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Chris Cohen tries a through ball, but Eric Lichaj is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Brereton replaces Jamie Ward.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Ward.
Hand ball by Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest).
David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).
Booking
Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Ipswich Town 0. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by David Vaughan following a set piece situation.
Zach Clough (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emyr Huws (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kieffer Moore (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kieffer Moore replaces Freddie Sears.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Penalty saved! Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Joshua Emmanuel (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Nottingham Forest. Jamie Ward draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Joshua Emmanuel (Ipswich Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Danny M. Rowe.
Zach Clough (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.