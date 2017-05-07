Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Jack Grealish's last-minute equaliser for Aston Villa denied Brighton & Hove Albion the Championship title.
The Premier League-bound Seagulls were beaten by Bristol City and Norwich in their past two games with only three points required to seal top spot.
Glenn Murray's penalty after Sam Baldock was fouled by Nathan Baker, who was sent off for the challenge, looked to be sending them towards the title.
However, Grealish's strike handed top spot to Newcastle, who beat Barnsley.
Chris Hughton's side, who confirmed their return to the top flight on 17 April, also miss out on a fourth league title in 16 years - with no other current EFL team having won more league titles since 2000 than the Seagulls.
Villa, good value for their point against Brighton, finish 13th in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League last season.
Henri Lansbury wasted their clearest opportunity prior to Murray's opener, heading over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.
Visiting goalkeeper David Stockdale was also forced into several smart saves - the best to deny Conor Hourihane from long range - but he looked to be at fault for Grealish's late equaliser.
Having played the last half an hour with 10 men following Baker's straight red card, the 31-year-old keeper was wrong-footed by the Villa midfielder's strike despite appearing to initially have it covered.
Brighton will now have to pick themselves up after their stuttering end to the season as they prepare for their first top-flight campaign for 34 years.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:
"We're 31 points behind Brighton and that's unacceptable. I've got to have a squad of players who can mount a challenge otherwise I won't be sitting here [next season].
"We've finished 13th and that's the lowest I've finished in my career.
"The draw put a bit of a dampener on it [for Brighton] but they have got promoted. For us to be 31 points behind them shows the work I've got and we're as jealous as hell."
Brighton boss Chris Hughton:
"Today is a negative day, it's difficult, but there are far more pluses. What these lads have achieved this season has been magnificent.
"David [Stockdale] has been excellent for us all season and he had made two very good saves from free-kicks before. There's never any portion of blame. We have to accept it as a team.
"For us the season is finished and we have achieved our goal. We're playing in a division where there are some very big teams, who have spent big money, and we have managed to come in the top two."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 34Johnstone
- 16Bree
- 12Chester
- 2BakerBooked at 63mins
- 3Taylor
- 7Bacuna
- 14Hourihane
- 5Lansbury
- 37AdomahSubstituted forGrealishat 61'minutes
- 9HoganSubstituted forDavisat 45+2'minutes
- 23AmaviSubstituted forElphickat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Richards
- 6Elphick
- 22Gardner
- 31Bunn
- 36O'Hare
- 39Davis
- 40Grealish
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2BrunoSubstituted forRoseniorat 81'minutes
- 27Tomori
- 5Dunk
- 12PocognoliBooked at 90mins
- 11Knockaert
- 6Stephens
- 14Sidwell
- 15MurphySubstituted forMarchat 61'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forHemedat 90'minutes
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 3Bong
- 7Kayal
- 8Skalak
- 10Hemed
- 20March
- 23Rosenior
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 32,856
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Bree.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Rosenior with a cross.
Booking
Sébastien Pocognoli (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sébastien Pocognoli (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Sam Baldock.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
James Chester (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by David Stockdale.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Liam Rosenior replaces Bruno because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Solly March.
Attempt blocked. James Bree (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Bacuna.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Attempt missed. Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steve Sidwell.
Attempt saved. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Tommy Elphick replaces Jordan Amavi.