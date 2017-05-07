Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Barnsley 0.
Newcastle United 3-0 Barnsley
-
- From the section Football
Newcastle United clinched the Championship title with victory over Barnsley, after Brighton conceded a late equaliser at Aston Villa.
Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle scored in a comfortable victory, but it was Jack Grealish's 89th-minute goal which sealed the Magpies' title.
Perez's flicked finish made it 1-0, before Mbemba smashed in to double the lead from a Perez rebound.
Gayle added a late third before Grealish's goal handed them the title.
It was a comfortable win for Rafael Benitez's side - yet it looked like it would not be enough to seal top spot, after Glenn Murray's penalty had put league leaders Brighton in front at Villa Park.
However, despite being down to 10 men following Nathan Baker's red card, Grealish beat Brighton keeper David Stockdale to send the Magpies above Brighton in the table.
At St James' Park, DeAndre Yedlin terrorised Barnsley down the right-hand side and it was his cross which Perez guided into the bottom corner to open the scoring.
Christian Atsu forced Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies into two strong diving saves with powerful shots and Massadio Haidara smashed a good chance over the crossbar from Perez's cut-back as the hosts dominated.
Davies kept out Jack Colback with his legs, but the Magpies got a deserved second when Davies pushed Perez's shot out perfectly for Mbemba to smash home his first goal for the club.
Jonjo Shelvey struck the post before Aleksandar Mitrovic's header sent substitute Gayle through to complete the scoring with a confident finish past the onrushing Davies.
Mission accomplished for Newcastle
Under manager Benitez, Newcastle brought 12 players to the club after dropping into the Championship last summer, with Matt Ritchie and Gayle moving down a division to sign five-year deals.
More than £50 million was spent in transfer fees alone, but these were offset by the sales of Andros Townsend, Moussa Sissoko and Georginio Wijnaldum among others.
Nevertheless, the Magpies were still under pressure to achieve promotion - a feat they managed with two games to spare.
Benitez's side have battled with Brighton throughout the season for top spot, but since the Seagulls achieved promotion on 17 April they have dropped off the pace dramatically.
Ultimately it was three straight wins for Newcastle and three matches without three points for Chris Hughton's side that told, giving the Toon the perfect end to the campaign.
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 21Elliot
- 22Yedlin
- 14HaydenSubstituted forHaidaraat 13'minutes
- 18Mbemba
- 3Dummett
- 30Atsu
- 12ShelveyBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDiaméat 72'minutes
- 4Colback
- 20Gouffran
- 17PérezSubstituted forGayleat 80'minutes
- 45Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 7Lazaar
- 8Anita
- 9Gayle
- 15Diamé
- 19Haidara
- 26Darlow
- 33Murphy
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 21Janko
- 18Jackson
- 5MacDonald
- 38Elder
- 36James
- 34HedgesSubstituted forWatkinsat 54'minutes
- 6Scowen
- 10Moncur
- 40KentSubstituted forWilliamsat 74'minutes
- 20BradshawSubstituted forLeeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Lee
- 13Townsend
- 15Watkins
- 16Evans
- 27Mowatt
- 28Williams
- 29Jones
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 52,276
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Barnsley 0.
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saidy Janko (Barnsley).
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matthew James.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Barnsley 0. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Elliot Lee (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Moncur.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Ryan Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Scowen.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diamé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Moncur.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Elliot Lee replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ryan Williams replaces Ryan Kent.
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Jonjo Shelvey.
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by DeAndre Yedlin.
Offside, Barnsley. Matthew James tries a through ball, but Marley Watkins is caught offside.
Massadio Haidara (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Saidy Janko.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Saidy Janko (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, Barnsley 0. Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.