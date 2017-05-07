Wigan Athletic 1-1 Leeds United

Ryan Tunnicliffe put Wigan ahead with his first goal in 19 months

Leeds United were held to a draw by relegated Wigan Athletic to end the season on a five-match winless run.

On-loan midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe rounded Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green to make it 1-0 to the 23rd-placed Latics.

Chris Wood scored his 30th goal of the season from the penalty spot after Eunan O'Kane went down under Michael Jacobs' challenge to level the scores.

Kemar Roofe struck the crossbar from 25 yards, but Garry Monk's side could not find a winner and finish in seventh.

Leeds had already all but dropped out of the play-off race, surrendering sixth place to Fulham after their poor run of form, but started the better side with Pablo Hernandez firing an early chance wide.

However, it was Tunnicliffe who made the breakthrough, gathering Jacobs' pass to beat the onrushing Green and find the net for his first goal since scoring for parent club Fulham in a 4-1 win over Bristol City on 31 October 2015.

Buoyed by the goal, Wigan pushed for another and Green had to be alert to smother Omar Bogle's shot and keep out another Tunnicliffe effort.

But after the break Leeds got back into the match with O'Kane's driving run drawing a foul and allowing Wood to send goalkeeper Matt Gilks the wrong way from 12 yards.

Monk's side finished the stronger team but could not force a second goal, with Roofe's volley the closest they came to ending their season with a win.

Leeds were without left-back Charlie Taylor, who was not in the matchday squad, with Monk saying he refused to play having been "terribly advised".

Taylor, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has confirmed the Premier League side are interested in signing him.

Leeds manager Garry Monk:

"There's no sugar-coating this - Charlie refused to play the game. I think he's been terribly advised...I think he's been poorly advised all season.

"To refuse to play the game, for me as a manager and for the club, that's unacceptable. I've got a lot of time for Charlie, as we all have at the club.

"He's not very experienced in these situations, and you need proper guidance, and people around you who can help you do things right.

"He'll learn from this but, as a manager and a club, you cannot have a player refusing to play. The club will have a strong stance on this, I'm sure."

Wigan interim manager Graham Barrow:

"It was a decent way to finish the season, and we had chances at the end to have won it.

"We had to dig in a few times in that second half, because Leeds are a good side - one of the better sides we've played.

"I'm impressed with what Garry's done there, so fair play to him, but it was one of those games that we could have won."