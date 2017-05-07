Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Leeds United 1.
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Leeds United were held to a draw by relegated Wigan Athletic to end the season on a five-match winless run.
On-loan midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe rounded Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green to make it 1-0 to the 23rd-placed Latics.
Chris Wood scored his 30th goal of the season from the penalty spot after Eunan O'Kane went down under Michael Jacobs' challenge to level the scores.
Kemar Roofe struck the crossbar from 25 yards, but Garry Monk's side could not find a winner and finish in seventh.
Leeds had already all but dropped out of the play-off race, surrendering sixth place to Fulham after their poor run of form, but started the better side with Pablo Hernandez firing an early chance wide.
However, it was Tunnicliffe who made the breakthrough, gathering Jacobs' pass to beat the onrushing Green and find the net for his first goal since scoring for parent club Fulham in a 4-1 win over Bristol City on 31 October 2015.
Buoyed by the goal, Wigan pushed for another and Green had to be alert to smother Omar Bogle's shot and keep out another Tunnicliffe effort.
But after the break Leeds got back into the match with O'Kane's driving run drawing a foul and allowing Wood to send goalkeeper Matt Gilks the wrong way from 12 yards.
Monk's side finished the stronger team but could not force a second goal, with Roofe's volley the closest they came to ending their season with a win.
Leeds were without left-back Charlie Taylor, who was not in the matchday squad, with Monk saying he refused to play having been "terribly advised".
Taylor, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has confirmed the Premier League side are interested in signing him.
Leeds manager Garry Monk:
"There's no sugar-coating this - Charlie refused to play the game. I think he's been terribly advised...I think he's been poorly advised all season.
"To refuse to play the game, for me as a manager and for the club, that's unacceptable. I've got a lot of time for Charlie, as we all have at the club.
"He's not very experienced in these situations, and you need proper guidance, and people around you who can help you do things right.
"He'll learn from this but, as a manager and a club, you cannot have a player refusing to play. The club will have a strong stance on this, I'm sure."
Wigan interim manager Graham Barrow:
"It was a decent way to finish the season, and we had chances at the end to have won it.
"We had to dig in a few times in that second half, because Leeds are a good side - one of the better sides we've played.
"I'm impressed with what Garry's done there, so fair play to him, but it was one of those games that we could have won."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 35Gilks
- 12Connolly
- 20MorganSubstituted forBruceat 57'minutes
- 33BurnBooked at 24mins
- 26Hanson
- 4PerkinsSubstituted forColcloughat 76'minutes
- 6Power
- 23Warnock
- 17JacobsSubstituted forPowellat 62'minutes
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 14Bogle
Substitutes
- 2James
- 21Bruce
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 25Powell
- 27Colclough
- 31Byrne
- 49Lang
Leeds
- 1GreenBooked at 25mins
- 31Coyle
- 5BartleyBooked at 39mins
- 2Ayling
- 28Berardi
- 25VieiraSubstituted forPhillipsat 77'minutes
- 14O'Kane
- 15DallasSubstituted forSackoat 70'minutes
- 19HernándezSubstituted forPedraza Sagat 64'minutes
- 7Roofe
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 10Antonsson
- 11Doukara
- 23Phillips
- 24Sacko
- 29Pedraza Sag
- 30Peacock-Farrell
- 33Denton
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 15,280
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Leeds United 1.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Omar Bogle (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic).
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Bruce (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Chris Wood (Leeds United).
Matthew Gilks (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leeds United. Kemar Roofe tries a through ball, but Alfonso is caught offside.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Alfonso (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wood following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Alex Bruce tries a through ball, but Omar Bogle is caught offside.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Kalvin Phillips replaces Ronaldo Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Colclough replaces David Perkins.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Stephen Warnock (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfonso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Callum Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Stuart Dallas.
Attempt missed. Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Bruce (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Hanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alfonso replaces Pablo Hernández.
Hand ball by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Nick Powell replaces Michael Jacobs.
Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.