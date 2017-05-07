Wolves 1-0 Preston North End

Wolves captain Danny Batth headed his fourth goal of the season

Wolves captain Danny Batth scored the only goal of the game to round off the Championship season with victory against Preston North End at Molineux.

Batth struck with a first-minute header from Jordan Graham's corner - his fourth goal of the season.

North End finished the season with just one point from their past six matches.

But this was only Wolves' eighth home win in 23 attempts this season to leave Paul Lambert's side 15th in the table, four points behind 11th-placed Preston.

The hosts made the perfect start when winger Graham, making his first start since January 2016 after his long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, won a corner with his run into the area.

He then floated over the kick which Batth met with a powerful header at the far post to secure Wolves' eighth win in their last nine final-day league matches at home.

Batth was inches away from doubling Wolves' advantage when he flashed another header narrowly wide following a ball from Andreas Weimann.

Wolves were by far the more positive-looking side and should have made the game safe with two early second-half chances for Nouha Dicko.

Preston finally threatened with two Jordan Hugill headers, the second of which was saved in the top corner by Harry Burgoyne, who also saved from substitute Daryl Horgan.

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert:

"I have been successful on a lot of fronts - as a player I was successful in Europe, I played in two European finals, I played in the World Cup and I won the biggest honour in club football (the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund), so I know what success is.

"I want the club to have success and to have a fighting chance that you have something to play for towards the end of the season.

"If we can get the consistency levels and get some lads in to help the current group then this could be an unbelievable club.

"If we can get that help then this club has a great chance and the work starts now to make this club the best it can be."

Preston manager Simon Grayson:

"Obviously, we are disappointed with the way that the season has panned out. But you've got to look at the bigger picture.

"I am immensely proud of the players with what they have done this season. If someone had said we would finish the season above Aston Villa we would have taken that.

"We have finished above a lot of teams who have got bigger resources, so I don't want the last month to cloud what has been a really good season.

"The players have just run out of steam that they have had for 90% of the season."