Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, SV Darmstadt 98 0.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt 98
-
- From the section European Football
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich beat Darmstadt to relegate the league's bottom team into the second tier.
Carlo Ancelotti's side had already clinched their 27th championship with three games to go by thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0 last week.
Spain full-back Juan Bernat netted on Saturday with a well-taken finish, while Bayern goalkeeper Tom Starke saved Hamit Altintop's penalty late on.
Second-placed RB Leipzig enjoyed a 4-1 win at Hertha Berlin.
Both Timo Werner and Davie Selke netted twice for the visitors, with a Rani Khedira own goal providing Hertha's goal.
Borussia Dortmund, who won the German title in 2011-12, jumped ahead of opponents Hoffenheim into third place with a 2-1 win courtesy of Marco Reus and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goals.
Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric grabbed a late consolation from the penalty spot, but Julian Nagelsmann's team dropped to fourth.
At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened Wolfsburg picked up a vital 2-0 victory away at Eintracht Frankfurt to move clear of trouble. Daniel Didavi and former Germany striker Mario Gomez netting for Andries Jonker's side.
Former European champions Hamburg, who are in the relegation play-off place, host Mainz on Sunday (14:30 BST).
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 22Starke
- 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 86mins
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 18Bernat
- 35Renato Sanches
- 32KimmichSubstituted forAlonsoat 67'minutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 25Müller
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Robben
- 14Alonso
- 21Lahm
- 23Vidal
- 37Weinkauf
Darmstadt
- 31Esser
- 17SiriguBooked at 61mins
- 26Banggaard
- 4Sulu
- 32Holland
- 36KamavuakaSubstituted forRosenthalat 80'minutes
- 34Altintop
- 20Heller
- 8Gondorf
- 6VrancicSubstituted forSamat 66'minutes
- 19PlatteSubstituted forSchipplockat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Heuer Fernandes
- 10Rosenthal
- 13Steinhöfer
- 16Colak
- 21Höhn
- 33Sam
- 39Schipplock
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home13
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, SV Darmstadt 98 0.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Thomas Müller following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Sandro Sirigu (SV Darmstadt 98) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, SV Darmstadt 98. Conceded by Tom Starke.
Penalty saved! Hamit Altintop (SV Darmstadt 98) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty SV Darmstadt 98. Sven Schipplock draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Hamit Altintop (SV Darmstadt 98) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, SV Darmstadt 98. Conceded by Tom Starke.
Attempt saved. Sandro Sirigu (SV Darmstadt 98) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jan Rosenthal.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aytac Sulu (SV Darmstadt 98).
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sven Schipplock (SV Darmstadt 98).
Attempt blocked. Jan Rosenthal (SV Darmstadt 98) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamit Altintop.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Darmstadt 98. Jan Rosenthal replaces Wilson Kamavuaka.
Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sandro Sirigu.
Offside, SV Darmstadt 98. Fabian Holland tries a through ball, but Sven Schipplock is caught offside.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Hamit Altintop (SV Darmstadt 98) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, SV Darmstadt 98. Conceded by Juan Bernat.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).
Jérôme Gondorf (SV Darmstadt 98) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Michael Esser.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Xabi Alonso with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sandro Sirigu.
Corner, SV Darmstadt 98. Conceded by Rafinha.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Xabi Alonso replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Darmstadt 98. Sidney Sam replaces Mario Vrancic.
Foul by Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München).
Jérôme Gondorf (SV Darmstadt 98) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, SV Darmstadt 98. Mario Vrancic tries a through ball, but Sven Schipplock is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Patrick Banggaard (SV Darmstadt 98) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross.
Corner, SV Darmstadt 98. Conceded by Tom Starke.
Booking
Sandro Sirigu (SV Darmstadt 98) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.