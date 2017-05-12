Dundee United 3-0 Greenock Morton (aggregate: 5-1)

Simon Murray's 16th goal of the season opened the scoring for Dundee United

Dundee United will face Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership promotion play-off semi-final after a 5-1 aggregate win over Morton.

United led 2-1 after the first leg at Cappielow and second-half goals from Simon Murray, Wato Kuate and Blair Spittal settled the tie at Tannadice.

Ray McKinnon's men face Championship runners-up Falkirk on the 16 and 19 May, with the first leg at Tannadice.

The Bairns lost the play-off final last term, and United were relegated.

With former United boss Peter Houston guiding Falkirk to second place in the division, third-placed United were left to battle with Morton and the visitors started this match brightly.

However, wasteful delivery and a failure to take advantage of several set pieces limited them to one Kudus Oyenuga effort that went narrowly wide in the first half.

Morton goalkeeper Jamie McGowan - standing in for the ill Derek Gaston - produced an excellent one-handed save to prevent Tony Andreu's header finding the net.

But, like the first leg, United took control in the second half and Murray netted his 16th goal of the season. Thomas O'Ware failed to deal with Stewart Murdoch's cross and striker Murray pounced to finish from six yards.

Morton had an immediate chance to get back into the tie, but Oyenuga could only head over Aiden Nesbitt's cross from the left.

Morton boss Jim Duffy (centre) believes the 5-1 aggregate scoreline was harsh on his side

The Tangerines did not waste any time punishing their visitors and it came out of the blue.

Kuate picked the ball up 25 yards out and pinged a superb strike into the top-left corner for his first goal since joining United in March.

The job was completed when Spittal burst into the box and finished Murray's cut-back. He - like Murray - had scored in the first leg.

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon: "It was a pretty even first half. Morton made it difficult, battled, and we had to match that. The second half I thought we were excellent, they played some really, really nice football, got it down, moved it and linked the play very well, and I'm delighted with the result.

"Our form's been going the last six or seven weeks - we probably should have won every game on the chances created. I did say if we got a wee bit of luck in front of goal our luck would change.

"But I think they're starting to get the rewards for their performances - they certainly did tonight."

Morton manager Jim Duffy: "I think 5-1 is a very unfair scoreline. Both games we've dominated the first half, but the game's about 90 minutes, not dominating for periods.

"It's what you do in that period that's important - you've got to be clinical and we didn't show that in the opposition penalty box.

"Tactically, our organisation was terrific, but you've got to hurt the opposition when you're controlling the game. And Dundee United's wee bit of extra quality and physicality in key areas eventually made them comprehensive winners."