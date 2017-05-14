Match ends, Carlisle United 3, Exeter City 3.
Carlisle United 3-3 Exeter City
Carlisle scored twice in two second-half minutes to salvage a draw against Exeter in a frenetic League Two play-off semi-final first leg.
Joel Grant headed the visitors in front but Jordan Moore-Taylor turned a cross into his own net as Carlisle levelled.
Goals either side of the break had Exeter in control, Ryan Harley stroking home and David Wheeler finding the net.
But John O'Sullivan's overhit cross floated in and sub Shaun Miller nodded in as the hosts dramatically came back.
Exeter had two goals disallowed for borderline offside calls, and hit the post through Jake Taylor with the final action of the match.
Keith Curle's Carlisle have trailed in all three games between the sides this season but are yet to be beaten by the Devon club.
Jamaica international Grant was influential with two assists to add to his goal, but Exeter are still yet to beat any of their play-off rivals this season.
Carlisle had a penalty appeal waved away in stoppage time after Pierce Sweeney controlled Nicky Adams' cross onto his arm.
Only Plymouth had a better away record in the regular-season than Paul Tisdale's Exeter, who will feel frustrated by the offside flag denying both Ollie Watkins and Reuben Reid when they appeared to be level with the last defender.
The second leg takes place at St James Park on Thursday at 19:45 BST.
Carlisle boss Keith Curle:
"The players deserve a lot of credit for the character they have shown. They were challenged today, they were challenged at 3-1 down and a goal having just been disallowed as well.
"As soon as we got that goal, the supporters were absolutely phenomenal and then with that little bit of rub of the green that we get, we get something out of this game.
"To be honest at 3-3, I looked at the clock and there were eight, nine minutes to go and thought we could walk out of here 4-3 up."
Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:
"It was the type of game we wanted. It went to plan in terms of the way the game flowed, and I think we were rather unfortunate.
"I don't think we've had our fair share of fortune during the season, so why should it change now?
"We played so well and we weren't here to hold on and grab a draw - we tried to win that game and probably deserved to do so."
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 23Miller
- 5RaynesBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMillerat 61'minutes
- 28Liddle
- 3Grainger
- 17DevittSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 56'minutes
- 16BaileySubstituted forWaringat 68'minutes
- 19Lambe
- 4Joyce
- 10Adams
- 9Proctor
Substitutes
- 7Kennedy
- 12Gillesphey
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 22Crocombe
- 27Waring
- 39Nabi
Exeter
- 1Olejnik
- 31Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3WoodmanSubstituted forReidat 69'minutes
- 11WheelerSubstituted forStaceyat 77'minutes
- 25Taylor
- 4JamesBooked at 62mins
- 7Harley
- 12GrantSubstituted forHolmesat 78'minutes
- 14Watkins
Substitutes
- 6Tillson
- 10Holmes
- 19McAlinden
- 28Stacey
- 29Croll
- 30Pym
- 33Reid
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 9,708
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 3, Exeter City 3.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Reuben Reid.
Attempt saved. Tom Miller (Carlisle United) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reuben Reid.
Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lee Holmes (Exeter City).
Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Exeter City. Ollie Watkins tries a through ball, but Reuben Reid is caught offside.
Foul by Jake Taylor (Exeter City).
Nicky Adams (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Carlisle United).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by George Waring.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Reuben Reid (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Reuben Reid (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jake Taylor.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Waring with a headed pass.
Offside, Exeter City. Jordan Moore-Taylor tries a through ball, but Lee Holmes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Lee Holmes replaces Joel Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jack Stacey replaces David Wheeler.
Robert Olejnik (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Waring (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Proctor.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Miller (Carlisle United).
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 3, Exeter City 3. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 2, Exeter City 3. John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner. Assisted by Luke Joyce.
Foul by David Wheeler (Exeter City).
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Proctor.
Hand ball by Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Reuben Reid replaces Craig Woodman.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. George Waring replaces James Bailey.