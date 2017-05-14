Carlisle United 3-3 Exeter City

There have been 16 goals in the three games between the sides this season

Carlisle scored twice in two second-half minutes to salvage a draw against Exeter in a frenetic League Two play-off semi-final first leg.

Joel Grant headed the visitors in front but Jordan Moore-Taylor turned a cross into his own net as Carlisle levelled.

Goals either side of the break had Exeter in control, Ryan Harley stroking home and David Wheeler finding the net.

But John O'Sullivan's overhit cross floated in and sub Shaun Miller nodded in as the hosts dramatically came back.

Exeter had two goals disallowed for borderline offside calls, and hit the post through Jake Taylor with the final action of the match.

Keith Curle's Carlisle have trailed in all three games between the sides this season but are yet to be beaten by the Devon club.

Jamaica international Grant was influential with two assists to add to his goal, but Exeter are still yet to beat any of their play-off rivals this season.

Carlisle had a penalty appeal waved away in stoppage time after Pierce Sweeney controlled Nicky Adams' cross onto his arm.

Only Plymouth had a better away record in the regular-season than Paul Tisdale's Exeter, who will feel frustrated by the offside flag denying both Ollie Watkins and Reuben Reid when they appeared to be level with the last defender.

The second leg takes place at St James Park on Thursday at 19:45 BST.

Carlisle boss Keith Curle:

"The players deserve a lot of credit for the character they have shown. They were challenged today, they were challenged at 3-1 down and a goal having just been disallowed as well.

"As soon as we got that goal, the supporters were absolutely phenomenal and then with that little bit of rub of the green that we get, we get something out of this game.

"To be honest at 3-3, I looked at the clock and there were eight, nine minutes to go and thought we could walk out of here 4-3 up."

Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

"It was the type of game we wanted. It went to plan in terms of the way the game flowed, and I think we were rather unfortunate.

"I don't think we've had our fair share of fortune during the season, so why should it change now?

"We played so well and we weren't here to hold on and grab a draw - we tried to win that game and probably deserved to do so."