Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Football
Huddersfield were left to rue missed opportunities after they drew the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.
Town controlled the first half and nearly took the lead when Izzy Brown's miscued effort grazed the crossbar.
Owls keeper Keiren Westwood saved well from Nahki Wells' chip before Adam Reach shot wide for the visitors.
Westwood then saved brilliantly from Wells to leave the tie perfectly poised going into Wednesday's second leg.
The Terriers went into the game looking to end a seven-match winless streak against the Owls and the visitors struggled to cope with their intensity in the opening exchanges.
For all Town's dominance, Wednesday, who conceded just 45 league goals in 46 games, managed to limit their meaningful first half chances to Brown's effort.
The Chelsea loanee could not quite sort his feet after Wednesday failed to clear Chris Lowe's deflected cross and his shot flicked the top of the bar on its way over.
The second half followed the pattern of the first with David Wagner's side enjoying the lion's share of possession but, thanks in no small part to smart work from Westwood, they could not find a breakthrough.
Owls continue Terriers hoodoo
Sunday's stalemate means Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in eight matches against their Yorkshire rivals, dating back to November 2013.
Although they created little with no shots on target, boss Carlos Carvalhal will be pleased with how his side soaked up the pressure and kept their positional discipline throughout.
Wednesday have now kept four successive clean sheets against the Terriers and if they extend that run to five in midweek then they are likely to find themselves heading to Wembley for a second successive season.
The winner of the tie will play either Reading or Fulham, who drew Saturday's first leg 1-1, in the final on Monday, 29 May.
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner:
"I'm happy with the performance. We have shown we are a competitor. I wish we got a victory because I think if one team deserved it, it was my team. Unfortunately we were not able to use one of the chances that we had.
"It was a very good performance and the result is ok.
"We dominated the opponent and we shouldn't forget they are one of the best defensive teams in the division. We had a good balance and they had more or less no chances.
"I have no idea what they will do on Wednesday and I am not worried about it. I'm not sure how their supporters will react if they play that deep at home but I'm not worried."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"It is a positive result. If you go away in the play-off semi-final and you return to play the home game at 0-0, it is very, very positive.
"We are not favourites in this competition. Every team has 25% chance. There have been two draws so every team still has 25%. The value of all four teams are similar.
"We had a similar game to this here in the season, we tried to score but we must give credit to Huddersfield, they blocked our transition.
"At the end of the day, the most important thing is the semi-final is open, we must now play at Hillsborough and we have good expectations."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 13Coleman
- 2SmithBooked at 28mins
- 44Hefele
- 26Schindler
- 15LöweSubstituted forHolmes-Dennisat 90+1'minutes
- 6Hogg
- 10Mooy
- 9KachungaSubstituted forQuanerat 78'minutes
- 37Brown
- 17van La Parra
- 21WellsSubstituted forCranieat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Whitehead
- 5Hudson
- 12Holmes-Dennis
- 14Cranie
- 16Payne
- 23Quaner
- 39Coddington
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32HuntBooked at 61mins
- 15Lees
- 12Loovens
- 36Pudil
- 33WallaceBooked at 34minsSubstituted forJonesat 63'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 5Lee
- 41Bannan
- 9ReachBooked at 90mins
- 6FletcherSubstituted forRhodesat 69'minutes
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forWinnallat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wildsmith
- 3Jones
- 11Winnall
- 16Palmer
- 17Rhodes
- 39Sasso
- 44Nuhiu
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 20,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tareiq Holmes-Dennis replaces Chris Löwe.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Cranie replaces Nahki Wells.
Booking
Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by David Jones.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Jones.
Foul by Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town).
Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Elias Kachunga.
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Booking
David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Jones (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Sam Winnall replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town).
Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a through ball.
Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jordan Rhodes replaces Steven Fletcher.
Foul by Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town).
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.