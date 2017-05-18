Match ends, Exeter City 3, Carlisle United 2.
Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5)
Jack Stacey's 95th-minute winner saw Exeter beat Carlisle to reach the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 6-5 win on aggregate.
After the first leg had ended 3-3, Exeter led when David Wheeler pulled back for Ollie Watkins to net early on.
Watkins bent in his and Exeter's second on 79 minutes, but Jason Kennedy soon scrambled one back as Carlisle rallied.
John O'Sullivan headed a late leveller but there was still time for Stacey to drill into the top corner to win it.
Paul Tisdale's side will face Blackpool in the final on Sunday, 28 May for the right to play in League One next season.
The Tangerines beat Luton in the other semi-final - also 6-5 on aggregate and also courtesy of a 95th-minute winner on a remarkable night for League Two.
The Hatters had looked to be on course for Wembley when Danny Hylton's penalty put them ahead on aggregate, but Armand Gnanduillet's equaliser and a last-gasp own goal from goalkeeper Stuart Moore sent the Tangerines to the final.
Carlisle run out of fightback time
Carlisle, who spent much of the campaign in the automatic promotion places, had a strong first-half penalty appeal turned down when Troy Brown appeared to handle a Luke Joyce cross.
Keith Curle's visitors came from two goals down in both legs of the tie, with 25 goals now scored between the sides in their past five meetings.
O'Sullivan, who scored off the bench in each leg, got the Cumbrians' ninth equaliser against Exeter over that period but they had no time to respond to Stacey's fine winner, the Reading loanee's first goal for the club.
The former Carlisle loanee's stunning strike saw Exeter - who were last in League One in the 2011-12 campaign - finally beat a fellow play-off side this season at the eighth time of asking.
Exeter were bottom of League Two in November, with only Newport and relegated Leyton Orient spending more days in the drop zone than them this term.
Exeter boss Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:
"If it had gone to extra time we would've won it, because we had that mentality.
"Once they scored their goal there was a strange acceptance that we'd have to score another.
"They've come back at us so many times - they're so good at it - that we just thought 'crikey, we're just going to keep attacking'.
"It's been a very determined last 30 games to go from the bottom of the league to the play-off final, and we've still got more to go."
Carlisle boss Keith Curle told BBC Radio 5 live:
"I'm very proud of the players and the football club - we can walk out of here with our heads held high.
"We gave a very good team a run for their money.
"I had to walk into the changing room and listen to what success sounded like in Exeter celebrating and that hurts - that has to be a spur for us individually.
"The building blocks, the foundations are here - we've had to put them in place over a short period - you look at Exeter, the manager's been here for eight, nine, 10 years to do that."
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Olejnik
- 28Stacey
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Woodman
- 11Wheeler
- 25Taylor
- 6Tillson
- 10HolmesSubstituted forGrantat 58'minutes
- 7Harley
- 14Watkins
Substitutes
- 4James
- 12Grant
- 19McAlinden
- 29Croll
- 30Pym
- 31Sweeney
- 33Reid
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 23Miller
- 5RaynesSubstituted forKennedyat 75'minutes
- 28Liddle
- 3GraingerBooked at 58mins
- 4Joyce
- 16Bailey
- 17DevittSubstituted forMillerat 57'minutes
- 19LambeSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 63'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 10Adams
- 9Proctor
Substitutes
- 7Kennedy
- 12Gillesphey
- 14Ibehre
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 22Crocombe
- 27Waring
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 7,450
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 3, Carlisle United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 3, Carlisle United 2. Jack Stacey (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake Taylor.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Adams (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Grant.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 2. John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United).
Offside, Carlisle United. Gary Liddle tries a through ball, but Shaun Miller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joel Grant (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 1. Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jason Kennedy.
Attempt blocked. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Joyce with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 2, Carlisle United 0. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Wheeler.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Grant.
Attempt missed. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jason Kennedy replaces Michael Raynes.
Attempt saved. Joel Grant (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Tillson.
Attempt blocked. James Bailey (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Proctor (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Joyce.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Raynes.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Proctor.
Booking
John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Woodman (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United).
Joel Grant (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Miller (Carlisle United).
Attempt blocked. Luke Joyce (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
David Wheeler (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Raynes (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Woodman with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Luke Joyce (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Reggie Lambe.
Offside, Carlisle United. Nicky Adams tries a through ball, but Shaun Miller is caught offside.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.