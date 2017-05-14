Chelsea's Premier League winners: Who makes combined 04-05 & 16-17 XI?

Chelsea's 1-0 win at West Brom on Friday clinched the Blues their fifth Premier League title.

It comes 12 years after their first, when Jose Mourinho's 2004-05 side stormed to glory, 12 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal after having lost just once, to Manchester City, all season.

Didier Drogba spearheaded the attack, Claude Makelele reinvented the anchor man role and Frank Lampard top-scored from midfield as the Blues won their first top-flight title in more than half a century.

Antonio Conte's 2016-17 breed have wrapped up the league with two games to spare, with Diego Costa hitting 20 goals [as of 12 May], Eden Hazard impressing and N'Golo Kante winning player of the year.

But who, from Chelsea's first and most recent Premier League-winning teams, would make your combined XI?