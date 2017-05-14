White Hart Lane: Tottenham players past and present say an emotional farewell to stadium

Media playback is not supported on this device No time wasted ripping up White Hart Lane

Harry Kane says it was 'brilliant' to score Tottenham's match-winning goal against Manchester United in their final game at White Hart Lane.

Spurs said an emotional farewell to their home of the past 118 years with a 2-1 win over United on Sunday.

They plan to have their new 61,000-seater stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018-19 campaign.

"What a way to finish, we wanted a win so badly in our last game here," said Kane after Sunday's game.

White Hart Lane: Garth Crooks says farewell to famous ground

Spurs, who will play at Wembley next season, were already leading through Victor Wanyama's header when Kane flicked home to make it 2-0.

Wayne Rooney scored United's consolation, the last ever goal at the ground, but Spurs claimed the points to finish their home campaign unbeaten in the league.

Kane, who has 22 Premier League goals this season, added: "I said before I'd love to score the winning goal and for it to happen is brilliant. To see it go in was special.

A rainbow appeared over White Hart Lane during the closing ceremony

'We will miss the Lane'

Despite a torrential rain shower, thousands of fans streamed onto the pitch within moments of Sunday's game ending.

It took several minutes to clear the good-natured pitch invasion before the closing ceremony which featured a video montage of the history of White Hart Lane.

Tottenham used Twitter to urge fans on the pitch to return to their seats

A number of former Spurs players were present including Glenn Hoddle, David Ginola, Ledley King, Teddy Sheringham, Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa.

"Of course we will miss it a lot because White Hart Lane is special," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"But at the same time we welcome the new stadium."

Thousands of Tottenham fans staged a good-natured pitch invasion after the final whistle

'A place known for entertainment'

Analysis by former Tottenham winger Chris Waddle

My move to London was difficult at first because I had grown up in the north-east and I felt like I was a long way from home but, even when I had not settled off the field, I always enjoyed playing at White Hart Lane.

I made my Spurs debut there in August 1985 against Watford and scored twice in a 4-0 win - they were both headers, and I think that was the last time I headed the ball.

We had one marvellous year in my time there - 1986-87 when we reached the FA Cup final and finished third - that people still ask me about when I go back to the Lane.

Five facts about Spurs' new stadium

We felt like we could beat anybody but we just played too many games in the end. I did not think we were far short of winning the title but the team broke up that summer.

But even when we were not near the top of the table, White Hart Lane was always a fantastic place to play football. The Spurs fans always loved to see some flair and good football and it was a place known for entertainment. That was one of the reasons I decided to join the club and I loved my time there.

'Time to move on'

More from Waddle:

I have got some great memories of the Lane, and it will be missed but in modern-day football you have got to move on - you have got to move with the times if you want to be at the top.

Legends of White Hart Lane

Tottenham's new stadium will have a capacity of 61,000 - White Hart Lane only holds around 36,000, which is a reason in itself why they need to leave in order to develop and progress as a club.

They are trying to take the next step off the pitch, and it is happening at the same time that they have got a very good team on it.

Chas from Chas and Dave - the musical act synonymous with some of White Hart Lane's glory years - responds after being introduced to the crowd at half-time

'The heavens are shedding a tear'

David Ginola, who played for Tottenham between 1997-2000, said the heavens were shedding a tear as heavy rain marked the last game at White Hart Lane.

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe, now at Sunderland, tweeted this message...

Winger Andros Townsend, now at Crystal Palace, spent seven years at White Hart Lane.

And former Spurs striker Gary Lineker also had a farewell message at a ground he spent three years at.