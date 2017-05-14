Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2.
Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo
-
- From the section European Football
Inter Milan's Curva Nord ultras walked out of their game against Sassuolo after 25 minutes in protest at the club's season.
Stefano Pioli became the second Inter manager to be sacked this season when he lost his job on Tuesday.
With the score at 0-0, hundreds of fans streamed out of the San Siro, leaving a banner saying: "You don't deserve our support, we came to say hello, now we're off to have lunch."
Inter went on to lose 2-1.
Pietro Iemmello scored twice, with Eder pulling one back. Inter are now eighth, four points off the last Europa League place with two games left.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 24Murillo
- 2AndreolliSubstituted forBarbosa Almeidaat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 55NagatomoSubstituted forAnsaldiat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 77Brozovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 87Candreva
- 6João MárioSubstituted forÉderat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 8Palacio
- 11Biabiany
- 15Ansaldi
- 19Banega
- 20Sainsbury
- 21Santon
- 23Éder
- 30Carrizo
- 40Vanheusden
- 41Gravillon
- 96Barbosa Almeida
- 97Radu
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 20Lirola Kosok
- 55Letschert
- 15Acerbi
- 13PelusoBooked at 69mins
- 8Biondini
- 7MissiroliSubstituted forAquilaniat 86'minutes
- 12Sensi
- 25Berardi
- 9IemmelloSubstituted forDefrelat 66'minutes
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forCannavaroat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pomini
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Antei
- 10Matri
- 11Defrel
- 21Aquilani
- 23Gazzola
- 28Cannavaro
- 30Costa
- 39Dell'Orco
- 98Adjapong
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
- Attendance:
- 42,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Sassuolo 2.
Booking
Gabriel (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gabriel (Inter Milan).
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo).
Foul by Gabriel (Inter Milan).
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Peluso.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Alberto Aquilani replaces Simone Missiroli.
Delay in match Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) because of an injury.
Booking
Éder (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).
Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éder.
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gabriel with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Peluso.
Attempt missed. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Jeison Murillo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Gabriel replaces Marco Andreolli.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Paolo Cannavaro (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Paolo Cannavaro replaces Matteo Politano.
Booking
Cristian Ansaldi (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Davide Biondini.
Attempt blocked. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.