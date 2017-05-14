Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo

From the section

Inter's fortunes have not improved since Chinese group Suning took over last summer

Inter Milan's Curva Nord ultras walked out of their game against Sassuolo after 25 minutes in protest at the club's season.

Stefano Pioli became the second Inter manager to be sacked this season when he lost his job on Tuesday.

With the score at 0-0, hundreds of fans streamed out of the San Siro, leaving a banner saying: "You don't deserve our support, we came to say hello, now we're off to have lunch."

Inter went on to lose 2-1.

Pietro Iemmello scored twice, with Eder pulling one back. Inter are now eighth, four points off the last Europa League place with two games left.