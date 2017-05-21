Barcelona 4-2 Eibar

Messi (right) missed a penalty before converting a second spot-kick and adding Barca's fourth in injury time

Barcelona lost their Spanish league title to rivals Real Madrid despite beating Eibar with a remarkable second-half turnaround.

In Luis Enrique's last home match as Barca boss, Eibar went 2-0 up through two stunning Takashi Inui strikes.

David Junca's own goal, Luis Suarez's finish and two goals from Lionel Messi - one a penalty after an earlier miss from the spot - handed Barca the win.

But Madrid's 2-0 victory at Malaga secured their first La Liga since 2012.

Barca knew they could overtake Madrid at the top if Zinedine Zidane's side lost at Malaga and they beat 10th-placed Eibar.

Malaga had beaten Barca 2-0 at home earlier in the season, but Cristiano Ronaldo's second-minute opener and Karim Benzema's second-half strike ensured there was no slip-up from Madrid.

Messi tops Suarez and Ronaldo

Messi's two goals on the night took his tally to 37 in the league for the season and saw him claim the Pichichi Trophy - awarded to La Liga's top scorer- for the first time since 2013.

Messi's goal tally for the season in all competitions is 53 goals from 51 games

Last year's winner Luis Suarez finished second with 29 goals, with Ronaldo third on 25.

Argentina forward Messi's contract with Barca expires in 2018 and speculation has grown over a possible departure as negotiations have dragged on.

But after the game president Josep Bartomeu reiterated the club's confidence in committing the 29-year-old to a new deal when he said: "There's no doubt that the marriage between Messi and Barca will continue."

Goodbye to Luis Enrique

Banners were displayed from the Nou Camp stands reading: 'Forever one of us'

Luis Enrique's last match as manager of Barcelona comes on Saturday, when the Catalan club take on Alaves in the Copa del Rey final at Atletico Madrid's ground, the Vicente Calderon.

But Sunday's match was his final one at the Nou Camp. To commemorate his three-year spell in charge, huge banners were displayed from the stands before the game reading: 'Forever one of us.'

Luis Enrique, formerly a player at both Barca and Real Madrid, would secure a third consecutive Spanish Cup with victory against Alaves.

He led the club to two successive league titles - before Madrid broke their dominance this year - also winning the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2015.

And a new manager on 29 May

With his replacement yet to be named, before the game Luis Enrique said he would be back next season - but only as a fan.

"It's not goodbye, but rather a 'see you later'. Next year I will be back at the Camp Nou as a member and enjoy the games," he said.

"I don't just consider myself a Barca fan, but I also have a special regard for Catalonia. I only have words of appreciation."

And after the game, Bartomeu said: "On Monday, 29 May we will announce the new coach."