Toulon Tournament: David Brooks opts for England rather than Wales

England celebrate winning the Toulon Tournament in 2016

Midfielder David Brooks has been named in England's squad for the Toulon Tournament - just minutes after withdrawing from Wales' squad.

Brooks, 19, was included in a 20-man party for Wales' first appearance in the prestigious Under-20 competition.

But the Sheffield United player's England call-up was announced 11 minutes after his Wales withdrawal.

"It's a frustrating part of the job with dual nationality players," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"We'll support him in his decision."

Brooks has made four appearances in all competitions for League One champions Sheffield United this season.