Steve Cotterill: Birmingham City assistant turns down offer to stay at St Andrew's

Steve Cotterill had worked with Harry Redknapp before in their days at QPR

Steve Cotterill has rejected Birmingham City's offer to remain as assistant manager to boss Harry Redknapp.

The 52-year-old former Cheltenham Town, Stoke City, Burnley, Notts County, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City boss came in with Redknapp for the last three games of the season.

But, despite playing a part in Blues avoiding relegation, he is to move on.

"It was a very difficult decision. The club made me a good offer," Cotterill told the Championship club's website.

While Redknapp has opted to make his interim deal more permanent by signing a one-year deal, Cotterill wants the chance to be the boss again at another club.

"My decision was solely based on being a number two, whereas really I have been a manager for a long time in my own right," he continued.

"Harry Redknapp asked me to come in and help for three weeks and I believe that's what I firmly did."

Cotterill, who had previously worked with Redknapp at QPR, was brought in alongside another experienced former player and manager, Paul Groves.

Ex-West Bromwich Albion and Grimsby Town midfielder Groves previously worked under Redknapp in his second stint at Portsmouth.