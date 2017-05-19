Coach Broos says 'Matip doesn't want to play for Cameroon'

Matip snubbed Cameroon's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos says the Joel Matip "case" is closed and the defender is no longer in his plans.

Liverpool's Matip was one of several players who snubbed Cameroon's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon earlier this year.

Broos said he wanted the defender to return to the national team but that now seems to unlikely.

"It's impossible to have contact with him. I did [send] a few messages. He never answered," he told BBC Sport.

"I phoned him a few times. He never answered, so it's clear he doesn't want to play for Cameroon."

Matip, capped 27 times, has not played for Cameroon since 2015, citing a "bad experience" with the coaching staff before Broos took over.

"For me that case is closed and I will never think again about Matip," said Broos.

Two of the players who missed the Nations, Ajax keeper Andre Onana and Marseille's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, are in Broos' latest squad.

They both could play for the Indomitable Lions at the Confederations Cup in Russia in June.

Striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting of German side Schalke, returned to the fold in march but was not included on the list of players Broos named on 18 May.

"I think some of them know now that they made a mistake not to go with us to the Africa Cup," he explained.

"I have already had phone calls with some players and they'll again be with the national team.

"I didn't hear anything from others and so that means they don't want to play for Cameroon.

"This is not a problem for me. It's their decision and I just want players who want to play for Cameroon and not players who are forced to play for Cameroon.

"If they don't like to play for Cameroon they stay with their clubs.

"Every good player is welcome for every position in the team. If there's a good player and he's Cameroonian, then I want to have him in my team."