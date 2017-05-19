Ben Mansford: Leeds United chief executive to leave Championship club

A 50% stake in Leeds United was sold to Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani on 4 January

Chief executive Ben Mansford will leave Championship club Leeds United on 31 May, after one season in the role.

Having previously worked at Barnsley, Mansford has overseen a busy year in which the club secured fresh investment from new co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Leeds have said news will follow about a replacement "in the coming days".

"Ben has been a major factor in the club's resurgence in the past 12 months commercially and in the community," Radrizzani told the club website.

Fellow co-owner Massimo Cellino added: "Working with Ben has been a positive and enjoyable experience and I would like to personally wish him all the best going forwards."

Leeds finished seventh in the Championship this term, five points off the play-offs.