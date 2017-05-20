Spanish La Liga
Granada1Espanyol2

Tony Adams: Seventh defeat in a row for Granada "a disaster"

Granada
Espanyol moved up to eighth place with the win over Tony Adams' side

Tony Adams called Granada's season "a disaster" after he lost his seventh and final game in charge against Espanyol.

The former England captain was appointed until the end of the season in April but failed to pick up a point.

Granada will finish bottom of La Liga and Adams said: "This season has been a disaster, we must not make the same mistakes.

"The main error has been signings. The owner is aware that he has made many mistakes, but this is a long project."

Adams' immediate future is unclear.

He has insisted that he will not stay on as coach but has been working at the Spanish club as a consultant since November and is vice-president of the company owned by Granada's club president.

Granada scored three goals in his seven-match reign.

At the top of the table, Real Madrid are three points ahead of nearest rivals Barcelona. Real travel to 11th-placed Malaga while Barca are at home to ninth-placed Eibar in Sunday's final games of the season.

Line-ups

Granada

  • 13Ochoa
  • 17Nunes Vezo
  • 6Lombán
  • 25Ingason
  • 19Cuenca
  • 5Henry AgboSubstituted forHonglaat 77'minutes
  • 21Krhin
  • 23Hernández
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forSilva Rochaat 61'minutes
  • 30Entrena GálvezSubstituted forBogaat 84'minutes
  • 7Ramos

Substitutes

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 3G Silva
  • 10Boga
  • 26Angban
  • 28Silva Rocha
  • 29Hongla
  • 34Mallé

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 31Navarro
  • 15López
  • 23Reyes
  • 12Martín
  • 14Jurado
  • 4Sánchez
  • 28RocaBooked at 62mins
  • 19PiattiBooked at 66minsSubstituted forÁlvarezat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11BaptistaoSubstituted forPérezat 85'minutes
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 3Duarte
  • 5Álvarez
  • 10Caicedo
  • 17Pérez
  • 22Vázquez
  • 26Prieto
  • 30Melendo
Referee:
Carlos Clos Gómez
Attendance:
10,706

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 1, Espanyol 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Espanyol 2.

Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Jeremie Boga (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Víctor Álvarez.

Booking

Víctor Álvarez (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Víctor Álvarez (Espanyol).

Martin Hongla (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Víctor Álvarez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Cuenca (Granada CF).

Attempt blocked. Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Hernán Pérez replaces Leo Baptistao.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Jeremie Boga replaces Entrena.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Víctor Álvarez replaces Pablo Piatti.

Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrián Ramos.

Attempt saved. Isaac Cuenca (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrián Ramos.

Offside, Granada CF. Héctor tries a through ball, but Adrián Ramos is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jean Carlos (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Martin Hongla replaces Uche.

Jurado (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.

Dangerous play by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).

Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Héctor.

Booking

Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pablo Piatti (Espanyol).

Rene Krhin (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Lombán (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Marc Roca (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

Entrena (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jurado (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Jean Carlos replaces Andreas Pereira.

Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Lombán.

Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Uche (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Cuenca.

Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 19th May 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid372863104416390
2Barcelona372764112357787
3Atl Madrid37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Ath Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9Eibar37159135447754
10Alavés371412114042-254
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo37135195167-1644
14Las Palmas37109185371-1839
15Real Betis37108193962-2338
16Leganés37810193554-1934
17Dep La Coruña37712184061-2133
18Sporting Gijón3779214070-3030
19Osasuna37410234089-4922
20Granada3848263082-5220
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

