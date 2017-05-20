Tony Adams: Seventh defeat in a row for Granada "a disaster"

Espanyol moved up to eighth place with the win over Tony Adams' side

Tony Adams called Granada's season "a disaster" after he lost his seventh and final game in charge against Espanyol.

The former England captain was appointed until the end of the season in April but failed to pick up a point.

Granada will finish bottom of La Liga and Adams said: "This season has been a disaster, we must not make the same mistakes.

"The main error has been signings. The owner is aware that he has made many mistakes, but this is a long project."

Adams' immediate future is unclear.

He has insisted that he will not stay on as coach but has been working at the Spanish club as a consultant since November and is vice-president of the company owned by Granada's club president.

Granada scored three goals in his seven-match reign.

At the top of the table, Real Madrid are three points ahead of nearest rivals Barcelona. Real travel to 11th-placed Malaga while Barca are at home to ninth-placed Eibar in Sunday's final games of the season.