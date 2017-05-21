Celtic's unbeaten season: Records tumble for Scotland's 'invincibles'

Celtic celebrate a record-breaking season in Scotland's top flight

Champions Celtic completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has two trophies in his debut season, following League Cup success in November, and has a Scottish Cup final with Aberdeen to look forward to next Saturday.

The Celtic class of 2016-17 have set a number of new SPL/Premiership-era records on their way to a sixth consecutive title.

Here are the key figures behind Scotland's 'invincibles'.

No Scottish champions have gone unbeaten since the late 19th century. Celtic managed it in 1897-98, with Rangers going one better the next season, winning every game. However, those league campaigns were over 18 matches, not even half the duration of the current one.

In the SPL/Premiership era, Celtic lost one game in their 2001-02 and 2013-14 successes.

In 1967-68, both winners Celtic and runners-up Rangers were beaten just once.

Only Juventus in Italy's Serie A (2011-12), Arsenal in England's Premier League (2003-04) and Barry Town in the League of Wales (1997-98) have been unbeaten champions over a 38-game campaign in recent history.

The previous Scottish record was 103 points, set by Celtic in 2001-02 - Martin O'Neill's second season in charge.

It is also a new European record, surpassing Welsh side Barry Town AFC, who reached 105 in 1996-97.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the other European sides to have hit 100 or more points in a season.

Again, Celtic surpassed a record of their own, having won 33 league games in the 2001-02 season.

The champions scored four goals or more on 14 occasions.

The biggest home win was 6-1 against Kilmarnock in September, while there were 5-0 away victories at Hearts and Partick Thistle.

Celtic needed a final-day victory to edge past the 29-point margin of victory they managed in 2013-14.

No mean feat considering runners-up Aberdeen set their best Premiership points tally with 76.

Paris St-Germain set a new European mark last season when they finished 31 points clear in Ligue 1.

Stuart Armstrong's second-half strike against Hearts on Sunday meant Celtic bettered the 105 league goals they scored in 2003-04.

The champions scored in every league outing, averaging just over 2.7 goals a game.

In 1966-67, under the legendary Jock Stein, Celtic netted 111 goals in 34 Division One games, returning an eye-watering 196 in all competitions on their way to a domestic treble and European Cup glory.

The title was wrapped up in early April with a thumping 5-0 win at Tynecastle.

The previous record was seven games to spare, set by Rangers in 1928-29 and equalled by Celtic in 2013-14, both over 38-game campaigns like this one.