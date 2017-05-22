Millwall: EFL calls Wembley pitch invasion 'completely unacceptable'

Millwall fans also carried out a pitch invasion following their win over Scunthorpe in the play-off semi-final second leg

The English Football League says a pitch invasion by Millwall fans after their League One play-off final win at Wembley was "completely unacceptable".

A number of supporters ran onto the field after Saturday's 1-0 victory, with some confronting Bradford manager Stuart McCall and his players.

McCall said that he was "close to clocking" some of the pitch invaders.

"The EFL will be writing to Stuart McCall and his Bradford team to apologise," said an EFL statement.

"It is a criminal offence to enter the playing area and whilst some of those who made the decision to break the law did so to celebrate their team's success back to the Championship, a mindless few opted to goad the Bradford City players.

"Their actions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the EFL.

"The efforts of the Millwall manager (Neil Harris) and some of his players to remove the offenders from the pitch should be complemented, as should Harris' appropriate and welcome apology on behalf of his club."

Steve Morison scored the only goal as Milwall won 1-0 at Wembley to return to England's second tier after a two-year absence.