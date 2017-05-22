Celtic: Kieran Tierney 'not bothered' over a curtailed summer break

Kieran Tierney in Celtic's new strip which pays tribute to the Lisbon Lions

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney will take just one week off this summer, but the 19-year-old is not complaining.

Tierney acknowledges that a Scottish Cup win against Aberdeen on Saturday "would just round it up to be perfect".

The Hampden final will not mark the end of season for the six players called up to the Scotland squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against England.

"I was injured the last time we played England so I was unlucky to miss that," Tierney said.

"But hopefully if I do well in the next game (the Scottish Cup final) and in training the next week (for Scotland) hopefully I'll get picked for the (Scotland) team.

"After the Scotland-England game I'll get a week off, so I'll use that wisely. It's the footballer's life - that's what you want.

"You want to play games and this is a big, big game for us all so we'll be really looking forward to it."

While Tierney says team-mate Callum McGregor is "very unlucky" to miss out on Gordon Strachan's squad for the England game, he believes the six who have been called up all have a good chance of starting, given the form they have shown under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Kieran Tierney has three Scotland caps

"It puts them in a good position," Tierney said.

"We saw [in] the last game for Scotland there was a core of Celtic players and it was a great result for us all. That helps the team the way Celtic have played this season, the winning mentality that we've got. That can only be a bonus for the national side."

Only after the Scotland-England match will Tierney get a break. But he will be expected back at Celtic for pre-season on 19 June, as the squad prepare for European qualifiers.

Before international duty, the Celtic defender is focusing on Saturday's cup final against Aberdeen, and "a massive, massive game", as Celtic look to seal the treble.

"It's the biggest game of the season now for us, we're looking forward to the challenge, and it will be a challenge because Aberdeen are a great team," Tierney said.

"They'll put up a great fight against us, but we've obviously won the games against them this season and hopefully we can do that on Saturday."

Tierney admits the feat of going the whole league season unbeaten "was special" although it has not quite sunk in yet.

He said: "It's been amazing so far right. From day one what we've done as a team and how far we've come together, the bond is special just now and the fans can see that on the pitch."