Carlisle United: Jabo Ibehre and Mark Gillespie among six offered deals

Jabo Ibehre scored four fewer goals for Carlisle this season than Charlie Wyke, who joined Bradford in January

Carlisle United have offered new deals to six players, including striker Jabo Ibehre and keeper Mark Gillespie, while three have been released by the club.

Ibehre, 34, scored 14 goals for the League Two side this season as they were beaten in the play-offs by Exeter.

Manager Keith Curle has also tabled contract offers to Samir Nabi, Michael Raynes, Jason Kennedy and James Bailey.

Left-back Patrick Brough, keeper Max Crocombe and forward Ben Tomlinson will leave as they deals expire this summer.

Carlisle already have 16 players signed on for the 2017-18 campaign, with winger Nicky Adams among 12 under contract and a further four players being promoted from the club's academy.