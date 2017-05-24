Arthur Gnahoua: Shrewsbury Town sign Kidderminster Harriers forward

Arthur Gnahoua scored three goals in 34 league appearances for Macclesfield

Shrewsbury Town have signed forward Arthur Gnahoua from non-league neighbours Kidderminster Harriers on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old was Harriers' top scorer last season, scoring 15 goals for the National League North side.

Joining League One side Town will be Gnahoua's first move to an EFL club.

"Hopefully I can get the chance to prove I can play at this level," he said. "It's going to be hard work and a faster tempo than before."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.