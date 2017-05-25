FA Cup final: David Luiz says taking pay cut to rejoin Chelsea was worth it

Luiz has won four trophies at Chelsea to date

David Luiz says his decision to take a pay cut and return to Chelsea has been vindicated by the chance of completing the Double in Saturday's FA Cup final.

The 30-year-old Brazilian left for Paris St-Germain in a £50m deal in 2014, having won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea.

He won three domestic trebles before rejoining in August for around £34m.

"I don't always like the easy life," he said. "That's why I took a risk and I'm very happy. It was the right decision."

The defender continued: "I love the risk. In your life if you don't take a risk you're not going to taste something new. Not just in your professional life, I think it's every day.

"I cut my salary to come back here. But it's OK. God has given me a lot so I'm very happy with this."

Luiz has an FA Cup winners' medal, but missed the 2012 final against Liverpool with a hamstring injury before returning as Chelsea won the Champions League on penalties.

"I don't want to miss this one. I want to play, I want to try to give my best for the team," he added.

Chelsea are seeking the league and FA Cup Double for only the second time in their history and Luiz credits Italian manager Antonio Conte for masterminding the title-winning campaign in his first season in England.

"Conte is a great person, a great character and he's passionate - he loves football," the Brazilian enthused.

"The day I arrived here we talked together and he tried to explain his philosophy to play football.

"He said to me: 'You are the player I want in my team and to improve my team.' And then I said to him: 'I'm going to work hard for you and for the team.' And that's it."