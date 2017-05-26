Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Lewis Horner gets suspended ban for betting
Inverness defender Lewis Horner has received a suspended eight-match ban for betting on football.
The 25-year-old breached the Scottish FA's zero-tolerance rules on gambling by placing 12 bets in 2011-12 and 343 bets this term, including one against a "team from his own club".
But Horner will not serve any punishment if he proves he has beaten his gambling problem.
The Newcastle-born full-back will be offered help to overcome his problem.
An SFA disciplinary tribunal issued the eight-match ban, but it will only be applied if Horner fails to comply with three conditions: that he does not breach the betting rules again in the next 18 months; that he attends for "treatment, support or counselling at NECA Gambling Services" or a similar group for the next year and co-operates fully; and that he produces reports from the organisation confirming his co-operation halfway through his treatment and at the end of the 12-month period.
Caley Thistle boss Richie Foran said earlier this month that former Hibernian, East Stirlingshire and Blyth Spartans player Horner needs help to beat his gambling addiction.