Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Lewis Horner gets suspended ban for betting

Lewis Horner will not be punished if the proves he has beaten his gambling problem

Inverness defender Lewis Horner has received a suspended eight-match ban for betting on football.

The 25-year-old breached the Scottish FA's zero-tolerance rules on gambling by placing 12 bets in 2011-12 and 343 bets this term, including one against a "team from his own club".

But Horner will not serve any punishment if he proves he has beaten his gambling problem.

The Newcastle-born full-back will be offered help to overcome his problem.

An SFA disciplinary tribunal issued the eight-match ban, but it will only be applied if Horner fails to comply with three conditions: that he does not breach the betting rules again in the next 18 months; that he attends for "treatment, support or counselling at NECA Gambling Services" or a similar group for the next year and co-operates fully; and that he produces reports from the organisation confirming his co-operation halfway through his treatment and at the end of the 12-month period.

Caley Thistle boss Richie Foran said earlier this month that former Hibernian, East Stirlingshire and Blyth Spartans player Horner needs help to beat his gambling addiction.