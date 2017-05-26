Portsmouth: Midfielder Ben Close signs new one-year contract

Ben Close made his senior debut for Portsmouth in September 2014

Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close has agreed a new one-year contract with the club, with the option of a 12-month extension to the deal.

Close, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Eastleigh in the National League.

The Portsmouth academy graduate made four cup appearances for his parent club before nine games for Eastleigh.

"Hopefully this will be the year when I can get a regular run of games in the side," he said.