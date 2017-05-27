Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager describes criticism as 'a disgrace'

Media playback is not supported on this device Lack of respect towards me a disgrace - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described the criticism he has had this season as "a disgrace" he will "never forget".

The Frenchman, 67, has faced fierce protests from fans calling for him to leave the club he has led since 1996.

"I don't mind criticism because we are in a public job," he told BBC Sport's Football Focus before Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

"I believe there's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way that human beings don't deserve."

He added: "The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never accept that. I will never forget it.

"The behaviour of some people during the season, that is what hurts me most. It's not my person that is hurt but the impeccable image of the club around the world. That kind of behaviour does not reflect what Arsenal is.

"A strong club is a club that makes a decision. It is wrong that in modern society it is not a question of whether a decision is right but whether it is popular. That has nothing to do with competence. People with responsibility have to make the right decision."

Wenger will become the most successful manager in FA Cup history with a seventh title if his Arsenal side beat Chelsea in Saturday's 17:30 BST kick-off.

But the Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years by finishing fifth in the Premier League,

Wenger's contract expires this summer, with his future set to be decided at a board meeting on Monday.

He has previously admitted that Arsenal's season was affected by the uncertainty around his position, as well as the protests calling for him to leave.

Analysis

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown on Football Focus

Wenger seems very defiant. He doesn't sound like a man who is about to go. He is calling out the board, asking them to not go with the popular decision - because the fans are against him.

In that interview, he is a different Arsene Wenger. It is his life! He doesn't want to let go of Arsenal Football Club. He said "retired people die!" That's how serious he is about it.

His life is dependent on staying in management. I cannot believe that after all he has achieved over the last 12 years that the fans are against him.