FA Cup final: How the players rated as Arsenal beat Chelsea

Arsenal won the FA Cup for the third time in four seasons

Arsenal won the FA Cup for a record 13th time and eased the disappointment of missing out on next season's Champions League by beating 10-man Chelsea in a gripping final.

Aaron Ramsey scored the winner at Wembley - three years after doing so against Hull to win the competition for manager Arsene Wenger.

It meant an upbeat end to the campaign for the Frenchman, who afterwards refused to say whether he would manage the club beyond the end of his contract, which expires in June.

Who stood out as the Gunners won? BBC Sport's Chris Bevan marks the players.

Arsenal (3-4-2-1)

David Ospina (goalkeeper) - 8

David Ospina was picked in goal for Arsenal, with Petr Cech left on the bench

His selection ahead of Petr Cech was one of Arsene Wenger's big calls. Should have done better with Diego Costa's goal but his late save to deny the Spain international from close range justified his selection on its own.

Did you know: Ospina made the most saves he has had to make in an FA Cup match this season - four.

Rob Holding (centre-back) - 7

Inexperience showed when he was caught out by Costa in the first half but he held his nerve when Chelsea were piling on the pressure after half-time.

Did you know: Holding made seven clearances, the same number as Mertesacker.

Per Mertesacker (centre-back) - 9

Seen as Arsenal's weakest link because of his lack of game time but was a rock at the back. Dominated in the air and made some vital blocks.

Did you know: Mertesacker started his first game for Arsenal in 392 days.

Nacho Monreal (centre-back) - 8

Tackled tenaciously and also used the ball well. Helped Mertesacker marshal the defence and the players in front of him.

Hector Bellerin (right wing-back) - 7

Won his personal battle with Marcos Alonso down his flank. Got forward well and was unlucky not to score at the end.

Did you know: Bellerin completed 82% of his passes and had one shot on target.

Aaron Ramsey (central midfielder) - 8

Aaron Ramsey scored the extra-time winner when Arsenal beat Hull City to win the 2014 FA Cup

Helped Arsenal take control of midfield with his willingness to get forward, and also showed discipline defensively. His header after a trademark run into the area made him the match-winner at Wembley again, just as in the 2014 FA Cup final.

Did you know: Ramsey's scored two goals in his last three FA Cup final appearances, with both of them winners (also v Hull in 2014).

Granit Xhaka (central midfielder) - 8

His best performance in an Arsenal shirt. No rash tackles and his pestering and pressing meant Chelsea struggled to find their feet in the game.

Did you know: The Swiss midfielder made 73 passes, 64 of them finding a team-mate.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (left wing-back) - 6

More defensively minded than Bellerin and was being stretched by Victor Moses until the Chelsea player was sent off.

Mesut Ozil (attacking midfielder) - 8

Helped Arsenal run the show in the first half and dug in to do a shift defensively too. Crisp and creative with his passing.

Did you know: Ozil hit the woodwork for the first time in a game in any competition this season.

Alexis Sanchez (attacking midfielder) - 9

Alexis Sanchez has scored five Arsenal goals at Wembley - more than anyone else has managed for them

His movement and awareness made him a constant threat, especially when he cut in off the left flank. He handballed before scoring Arsenal's first goal but his tenacity to charge down a clearance by N'Golo Kante summed up that side of his day.

Did you know: Sanchez has been involved in 45 goals in 51 appearances for Arsenal this season (30 goals, 15 assists).

Danny Welbeck (striker) - 8

Unlucky not to score with a header but his selfless running was a big reason Arsenal were so dangerous for so much of the game. Like Ramsey, was unlucky to hit the post.

Did you know: Welbeck was the most fouled player of the game - three times.

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud (for Welbeck, 78 minutes) - 8: Had only been on the pitch for 38 seconds before setting up the winner. Some impact.

Francis Coquelin (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 82 minutes) - 6: Booked almost as soon as he arrived on the pitch but helped shore things up.

Mohamed Elneny (for Sanchez, 90+2 minutes): Had no time to earn a mark.

Chelsea (3-4-3)

Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper) - 7

No chance with either of the goals and denied Danny Welbeck in a one-on-one.

Did you know: The Belgian 'keeper has registered just three clean sheets in his last 11 games for Chelsea in all competitions.

Cesar Azpilicueta (centre-back) - 7

Another player who had his hands full because of the gaps between Chelsea's back three and their midfield. Battled, as usual, but was given a testing afternoon by Welbeck.

David Luiz (centre-back) - 6

David Luiz rejoined Chelsea from Paris St-Germain last August

Was never really exposed but Arsenal's constant pressing meant he had no time to use the ball.

Did you know: The Brazilian made three headed clearances, more than any other Chelsea player.

Gary Cahill (centre-back) - 7

Had a busy afternoon, with nothing to show for it. Made two goalline clearances, including one superb flick to deny Mesut Ozil.

Victor Moses (right wing-back) - 4

Victor Moses was the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final

His red card came just as he was becoming more of a threat. Dive or not, he will surely regret his decision to go down so easily in the box when already on a yellow card.

Did you know: Moses became the fifth player to be sent off in an FA Cup final (the others are Chris Smalling in 2016, Pablo Zabaleta in 2013, Jose-Antonio Reyes in 2005 and Kevin Moran in 1985).

N'Golo Kante (central midfielder) - 6

Typically energetic but he and Nemanja Matic never looked like giving Chelsea a platform in midfield.

Nemanja Matic (central midfielder) - 5

Overrun at times in the early stages, which was not his fault. Sloppy in possession, which was down to him.

Did you know: Central midfielder Matic didn't make a single tackle in the game.

Marcos Alonso (left wing-back) - 6

Struggled to impose himself on Hector Bellerin when he went forward but solid enough at the back.

Did you know: The wingback made four interceptions in the game, more than any other player.

Pedro (attacking midfielder) - 6

Tried his best to make things happen in the first half and his side's greatest threat, but wasted Chelsea's best chance before the break with a wild finish when well placed. Went closer with a more measured shot after the break.

Eden Hazard (attacking midfielder) - 6

Had few chances to run at the Arsenal defence before the break. Came into the game more after half-time but could not make a difference and his chance to shine all but disappeared when Moses was sent off.

Did you know: The winger created four goalscoring chances for team-mates - more than any other player in the final.

Diego Costa (striker) - 7

Diego Costa, Chelsea's top scorer, struck his 22nd goal of the season in the FA Cup final

Had been shackled by Per Mertesacker for much of the game but still got his goal and went close to grabbing a second.

Did you know: Costa netted his 22nd goal of the season for Chelsea in all competitions.

Substitutes

Cesc Fabregas (for Matic, 61 minutes) - 5: Unable to impose himself in midfield, or on the match.

Did you know: Despite playing only 29 minutes, Fabregas made 29 passes, more than Nemanja Matic made in his 61 minutes on the pitch (28).

Willian (for Pedro, 72 minutes) - 6: Lively but did not get a sight of goal.

Michy Batshuayi (for Costa, 87 minutes): No time to earn a mark.