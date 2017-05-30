Cardiff City sign Neil Etheridge and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Neil Etheridge was just six short of a century of appearances for the Saddlers

Cardiff City have signed Philippines international keeper Neil Etheridge following his decision to turn down a new deal with League One side Walsall.

The 27-year-old former Fulham trainee was offered an improved three-year contract by the Saddlers.

Cardiff have also signed winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer from Rochdale.

"I just feel that he can contribute a lot to us next season," said Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock.

Both players will officially join up with Cardiff from 1 July.

Etheridge has also previously played for Bristol Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Charlton Athletic and Oldham Athletic.

He has been Walsall's number one for the past two seasons, making 94 appearances.

"We haven't had a big goalkeeper, and this lad is 6"2," said Warnock.

"He's always come out on top when we're talking about goalkeepers and we're delighted that he's agreed to sign.

Walsall released second-choice keeper Craig MacGillivray at the end of the season, but have offered a new deal to third-choice Liam Roberts, who was on loan at Chester last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.